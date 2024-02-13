Colorado Rockies prospects: No. 12, Sean Sullivan

12. Sean Sullivan (418 points, 23 ballots)

Sullivan was Colorado’s second-round pick in 2023, 46th overall, clearly identifying him as a prospect to watch. The 6’4” lefty 21-year-old pitcher pitched at Northwestern as a freshman before transferring to Wake Forest before his draft season as a sophomore. At Wake Forest, Sullivan was the number two starter behind first-round pick Rhett Lowder as the Demon Deacons made it all the way to the College World Series semi-finals. Sullivan threw 69 2⁄3 innings in 17 games (10 starts) with a 2.45 ERA, 0.92 WHIP (fourth-best in Division 1), a 14.3 K/9 rate (second-best), and a 2.7 BB/9 rate.

Mid-season 2023 Rank: 17 High Ballot: 7 Mode Ballot: 14 Future Value: 40, back-end starter Contract Status: 2023 2nd Round, Not Rule 5 Eligible, three options remaining MLB ETA: Late 2025

Sullivan rode those numbers to a $1.7 million bonus from the Rockies that was about $187k below slot. He relies mostly on his fastball which, despite velocity that is usually only in the 88-92 MPH range, is a plus pitch due to a low, wide release angle that gives it great carry up in the zone. He pairs that offering with a slider and change-up, but the fastball is the main separator.

Rockies brass were impressed in a post-draft MLB.com article:

“[Sullivan] struck out guys,” general manager Bill Schmidt said. “Hitters had problems picking up his stuff. He’s left-handed with a very quality slider and angle to his fastball.” Sullivan, whose motion resembles that of Kyle Freeland, came highly recommended from the Rockies’ analytics department.

Sullivan only made three professional appearances in 2024. The first two involved throwing two scoreless innings across two games with the complex league team, allowing only one walk and striking out four. Then he threw two spotless innings in which he struck out every batter he faced, throwing 22 of 25 pitches for strikes, and picking up the win in relief in an appearance with Low-A Fresno. That’s just about as dominant an appearance as you can have.

Here’s some video of Sullivan in action in March 2023 courtesy of Prospects Live:

If you want to watch Sullivan strike out a bunch of guys in a row with high fastballs, this highlight video from the ACC network might also be fun.

Sullivan was ranked 123rd overall in the draft by MLB.com, well below where the Rockies took him, and is slotted 13th in the system as a 45 FV player thanks to a 60 fastball grade:

Sullivan’s fastball usually ranges from 88-92 mph and peaks at 95, and hitters know it’s coming because he throws it nearly three-quarters of the time. But they still can’t touch it because he uses his 6-foot-4 frame to deliver it from a low release height and wide angle that produce tremendous carry up in the strike zone. It has below-average velocity yet plays as a plus pitch and is the reason he ranked among the NCAA Division I leaders in strikeout rate (14.3 per nine innings, second), WHIP (0.92, fourth) and opponent average (.175, fifth). The rest of Sullivan’s repertoire consists of a fringy upper-70s slider and an average low-80s changeup with a bit of fade. He doesn’t have textbook mechanics but pounds the strike zone and is difficult to steal against. He reminded some scouts in the area of J.P. Sears, who pitched at The Citadel in 2017, and has gone from 11th-rounder to big league starter.

FanGraphs places Sullivan 25th in the system as a 40 FV player:

Sullivan is an ultra-deceptive cross-bodied lefty with a rise/run heater. His stride direction takes him toward the first base line at an extreme angle, and this, in concert with his low three-quarters slot, makes him very deceptive; it takes hitters a few looks at him to get comfortable. He does most of his swing-and-miss damage with a low-90s fastball that averaged 90 mph across all of 2023 but was sitting more 90-94 during his postseason starts. His repertoire is fastball-heavy in the extreme at about 75% usage, which isn’t sustainable in pro ball. His slider’s length helps the 77-81 mph pitch play left-on-left; his changeup (80-84 mph) often has slider look due to its angle. There aren’t any big league starters who look like this, and it’s more likely that Sullivan is a low-leverage long man or second lefty coming out of the bullpen.

Keith Law of the Athletic ranked Sullivan 85th in his draft rankings:

Sullivan comes at hitters from a very low 3/4 slot, giving a real tough look to hitters because of his low approach angle, which in turn leads to a lot of bad swings on his 90-93 mph fastball. His changeup is above-average, which is huge given how long a look righties get at his arm, while his slider is fringy and sweepy at 77-79 mph. He lives by that fastball, though, working middle-up with the pitch and letting that low release height do its thing for him. His mechanics are quite clean for someone with this kind of delivery, as he lands online and doesn’t come back across his body.

We’ll see if Sullivan’s college dominance with his fastball carries over to the minor leagues, especially at Double-A and above. If it does, Sullivan could well beat first-rounder Chase Dollander to the Show since there are fewer development questions with him. My guess is the Rockies will assign Sullivan to High-A to start 2024, with a move to Double-A by season’s end possible if he performs well. I ranked Sullivan 17th on my list as a 40 FV player, but a strong minor league full season debut will send him near the system’s top 10 quickly.