Spring training officially gets underway in less than 24 hours as pitchers and catchers will convene in Arizona and Florida across MLB to begin work for the 2024 season. Less than a week later full team workouts begin with games following shortly after that. Spring is in the air and with each new season hope blossoms for teams, players, and even fans that have their sights on the dream of a World Series.

Unfortunately, everyone’s hopes and chances of achieving that dream aren’t created equal. As pointed out by Kenneth Weber on Monday, the Colorado Rockies are projected to be the worst team in baseball in 2024. It’s a dill of a pickle for the team as they aim to avoid another 100-loss season while growing competitively with a young group of players on their way. Still, regardless of preseason projections, the Rockies have a few logistical questions to answer as they venture into the newborn season.

Who rounds out the rotation?

The starting rotation is going to be one of the most important storylines in 2024. As it stands we can assume that Kyle Freeland, Austin Gomber, and newly acquired Cal Quantrill will headline the top of the rotation. That leaves roughly two spots open for a slew of players to compete for. Ryan Feltner, Peter Lambert, and Noah Davis represent the young arms competing for a spot in the rotation.

Feltner has the upper hand due to his sheer potential and arsenal, but he has had inconsistent results in his big-league experience. The same can be said of both Davis and Lambert, yet they also have shown glimpses of being effective starters. The addition of veteran Dakota Hudson muddies the water as he is on a major league deal, which makes him a likely candidate to hold down one of the spots, but the fact that he still has options still gives the team flexibility as they go through spring training.

Germán Márquez isn’t expected to return to the rotation until the second half of the season, while Antonio Senzatela isn’t expected to return at all this season. Can the Rockies peace together and healthy and relatively league-average rotation for the majority of the season? Will their depth withstand the trials that are sure to come? These are the questions spring training will need to help answer or give hints to.

Who is closing things down?

The Rockies suffered their first roster blow of the season and spring training hasn’t even started. On Tuesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post dropped a bombshell concerning veteran closer Daniel Bard.

Bard underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus, which will sideline him for the next five to seven weeks and beyond. He is in the final year of the two-year extension he signed in 2022 and was aiming to compete for the closer role in spring training and rebound from a difficult 2023. Now, it appears that Justin Lawrence and Tyler Kinley will be vying for the closer role with a few contenders spread about.

While a closer on a team like the Rockies doesn’t necessarily matter in 2024, it’s important to have a strong bullpen in terms of trying to win and get better. Lawrence and Kinley are both worthwhile candidates to close things out, but what about the bridge to get to them?

There are plenty of intriguing arms that will be vying for a spot in the bullpen, but it’s a matter of who can throw strikes in spring training and impress with an ability to lock things down in high-pressure situations. There is also a variety of veteran arms that are interesting but will need to prove they can be effective enough to justify their spot on the roster to give a prospect more development time.

Who is in right?

This is a question that still doesn’t have a firm answer, though we can make some guesses as to what the answer may be. At winter meetings, Bud Black described the positions of first base, designated hitter, and right field as all integrated and essentially a six-man platoon. Kris Bryant is now a first baseman to keep him healthy. Charlie Blackmon is the primary DH, but could still appear in right field a few times during the week. This leaves Sean Bouchard, Hunter Goodman and Michael Toglia as the main options for playing time in right heading into spring training.

The pony to bet on would likely be Bouchard. He’s been projected as the starting right fielder by Thomas Harding of MLB.com, which makes sense since he has shown some good potential with his bat. He was considered to be the starting left fielder in 2023 before he ruptured his bicep and missed most of the season and Nolan Jones quickly rose to prominence. Goodman and Toglia have power potential with their bats, but both struggled at the big league level and both aren’t exactly top defensive options in right field since they have been developed as first basemen. Still, all three could be solid offensive options should they find some consistency and the latter two find a way to cut down on strikeouts.

There’s also the added wrinkle of Bradley Zimmer signing a minor league deal. Should he make the team (and it seems likely he will), he’s expected to primarily serve as a utility outfield to backup Brenton Doyle in center field, but there is always the foreboding chance he gets a lot more playing time in right field than we think.

We could also see a prospect force their way onto the roster with a monster spring training, which is something the Rockies should be open to.

Questions, questions

There are so many more questions that need answering as well as questions that will develop over the course of the next month as games start getting played. Like a college graduate going on their journey abroad in Europe, the Rockies are in a year of self-discovery and spring training is going provide a lot of help in answering some of these lingering questions and dictating who the Rockies become in 2024 and beyond.

★★★

Joining A’s, Jenny Cavnar is 1st female lead play-by-play voice in MLB history | MLB.com

We don’t know the full logistics of the Rockies TV status for 2024, but we now know that Jenny Cavnar won’t be returning for a 13th season. Since 2012 Cavnar has served as a host, reporter, and occasional play-by-play broadcaster for the team. She now takes he talents to Oakland to serve as the primary voice of the A’s, making her the first female in MLB history to hold that title.

1 key Spring Training storyline for each team | MLB.com

One storyline that Harding points out for the Rockies in spring training is that three of the four Top 100 prospects for the Rockies will be in big league camp, helping lend answers to the question of “how close are they?”

★★★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!