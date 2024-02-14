Colorado Rockies prospects: No. 11, Cole Carrigg

11. Cole Carrigg (439 points, 23 ballots)

The term “super-utility player” is sometimes employed hyperbolically, but in the case of Carrigg, it fits like a glove (any kind of baseball glove in Carrigg’s case). The 21-year-old has played literally every position (and played them well) in a college or pro game over the last three years — and he’s even a switch-hitter so he provides versatility there too.

Mid-season 2023 Rank: 18 High Ballot: 5 Mode Ballot: 10 Future Value: 40+, super-utility player with regular upside Contract Status: 2023 Competitive Balance Round B, Not Rule 5 Eligible, three options remaining MLB ETA: 2026

Colorado drafted the 6’3” Carrigg 65th overall in 2023 as a catcher, where his plus-plus arm (he threw 102 MPH from the outfield at the Draft Combine) could make him a defensive weapon in a MLB where robots are calling balls and strikes. In three college seasons, with SDSU, Carrigg hit .333/.399/.477 with seven homers, 48 extra-base hits, and 39 steals in 547 PA. That as well as a strong performance in the wood bat Cape Cod summer league led to a $1.3 million over-slot bonus (by $116k) from the Rockies.

Carrigg continued hitting well as a professional, tearing through the complex league with a .396/.464/.688 line including two homers, nine extra-base hits, and seven steals in 57 PA (176 wRC+). That was enough for the Rockies to send him up to Low-A Fresno in mid-August, where he was league-average age. In 23 games there, all Carrigg did is hit .326/.376/.554 with three homers, four triples, four doubles, and six steals in 101 PA (145 wRC+). In that small sample, he was stronger hitting lefty (.945 OPS) than right-handed (.778 OPS) Defensively, Carrigg split his time between catcher, shortstop, and center field — he’s a true up-the-middle defender!

Here’s a compilation of Carrigg’s highlights from user “GainMoMoney”:

Carrigg was 47th overall in MLB.com’s draft rankings and is slotted 11th in the system as a 45 FV player with a 60 run and 70 arm grade:

Carrigg is a particularly intriguing prospect due to his athleticism and defensive flexibility to go along with his feel for hitting. The switch-hitter tends to be a bit more in sync from the right side, but he shows an innate ability to make contact from both sides of the plate. He’s aggressive and has a solid two-strike approach, but more selectivity gives him the chance to be a better-than-average hitter. He showed some flashes of a little power this fall but hasn’t tapped into it in games as of yet. A plus runner who can steal a base, Carrigg has shown ability at three up-the-middle positions. He’s natural in center field and has shown he can play a solid shortstop as well. But many scouts agree his best value might come behind the plate as a switch-hitting backstop with athleticism and a plus-plus arm, which was on display with throws 100 mph and harder from shortstop and the outfield at the Draft Combine. He played the outfield exclusively for San Diego State in 2023 but saw time at all three positions during his pro debut with the Rockies.

Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com ranked Carrigg 57th overall in his 2023 draft rankings:

Carrigg is a legitimate pro prospect as a catcher, shortstop and center fielder. He’s a plus runner with a plus-plus arm and an above-average hit tool, but well below average power.

McDaniel recently placed Carrigg 10th in the system as a 45 FV player:

Carrigg is a pick to click for some from the 2023 draft class due to his ability to play catcher, shortstop, and center field and thus really every spot on the field including pitcher given his plus-plus arm. He would be my second pick from this group [including Sterlin Thompson and Jordan Beck], but if he can dial in his chase rate a bit, he may be in the Top 100 discussion next winter.

FanGraphs ranks Carrigg 21st in the system as a 40 FV player:

Carrigg is a superlative athlete with some monster tools, but none on offense. He lit up the Combine athletics testing, especially the throwing drills; he has a legit 80 arm with unbelievable connectivity during max-effort rips. Carrigg is a wiry, sinewy athlete with a multi-positional background, getting catcher, shortstop, and third base reps as an underclassman, while playing center field as a junior. A switch-hitter with a long lefty swing, his swing is grooved from both sides of the plate. He likely won’t hit enough to be a true everyday player, but he should be a fun role player with premium versatility assuming he branches out on defense again in pro ball.

Carrigg was 74th in Keith Law’s 2023 draft rankings at the Athletic:

Carrigg is an overly aggressive hitter who doesn’t swing and miss too often but goes after a lot of bad pitches, rarely walking or making hard contact. He’s a switch-hitter with excellent bat-to-ball skills from both sides, opening his hips early and then almost guiding the bat to the ball, which produces high contact rates but no power, with just nine total homers between three springs for the Aztecs and two summer seasons in 843 total plate appearances. He did hit for average on the Cape last summer and has played almost every position between the springs and summers since he started college, potentially going out as a center fielder, middle infielder or even catcher, although this spring he played center for San Diego State and it’s probably his best position right now. If he swung more at strikes and less at balls, or made better quality contact, I could see a regular here, but neither of those things is true just yet.

At the rate he’s going, Carrigg could well be the first player from the 2023 draft class to reach the big leagues, though fellow PuRPs and draft-class mates Sean Sullivan and Chase Dollander could have something to say about that. Expect to see Carrigg join Sullivan and Dollander in High-A Spokane to begin the season.

If and when a MLB debut happens, Carrigg could be a valuable player all over the diamond, especially if his plate discipline improves and he displays more power. Carrigg was ranked ahead of Sullivan by multiple scouts in the pre-draft, so that and Carrigg’s torrid start to his professional career led me to rank him a tier ahead of Sullivan on my list, 15th in the system as a 40+ FV player.