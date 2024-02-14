Every Rockie Ever Podcast: Don Baylor

In 1993, the newly born Colorado Rockies were about to begin their first season in MLB, One of the very first moves they had made in the 1992 offseason was the hiring of

Don Baylor

Manager: 1993-1998

909 Games Managed, 10 Ejections

440-469 W/L

1 Postseason Appearance (1-3 W/L)

1995 NL Manager of the Year

Hitting Coach: 2009-2010

.262/.340/.433

4.86 R/G, 2860 H, 363 HR, 1501 RBI#EveryRockieEver pic.twitter.com/ewMkEd74Ht — Every Rockie EVER (@EveryRockieEver) May 20, 2022

their first manager in team history: Don Baylor. For the first six years of their existence, Baylor captained the ship helping lay a foundation for Rockies baseball that has persevered over 30 years. Skyler and Dustin look back on not only his time as the manager, but his legacy as a player, a leader, and most importantly as a man. He was known as a giant among men, commanding respect everywhere he went. He was a baseball lifer until he passed away from cancer in 2017. The boys do their best to honor and remember one of the most important non-player Rockies in franchise history.

