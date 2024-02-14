Rockies.tv is your new home to stream games in 2024

One of the biggest questions heading into the 2024 season for fans of the Colorado Rockies was an important one: Where and how were we going to watch them?

Recently, we have learned that Major League Baseball will be producing and distributing games. They will now offer a Rockies-specific package under the MLB.TV umbrella simply titled Rockies.tv for the 2024 season.

The stream will be based on MLB.tv’s app and offers two different packages to either have the Rockies games on their own or bundle them with MLB.tv to access all MLB games.

Prices for Rockies.tv are as follows:

• To stream Rockies games only, the price will be $19.99 per month or $99.99 for the season.

• The Rockies.tv and MLB.tv bundle is $39.99 per month or $199.99 for the season.

Blackout restrictions have been a problem for MLB when it comes to streaming on MLB.tv. Due to regional rights and TV deals, fans are often unable to watch their local teams. Rockies.tv eliminates blackout restrictions in Colorado (presumably in the Rocky Mountain region as well, one would hope), thus creating more access to watch them within the state.

The need for a new broadcasting situation became apparent last March when Warner Brothers Discovery, Inc. announced it would cut off its rights payments to multiple teams aired through AT&T SportsNet, which included the Rockies, Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates. Oddly enough, it was recently announced that WBD would be involved with a sports streaming package in conjunction with Fox and ESPN, focused more on national broadcasts as opposed to the localized nature of MLB.

The Rockies are now the third team in the National League West to have their games distributed by MLB, after San Diego and Arizona both had their broadcast rights obtained by MLB last season.

A Rockies spokesman told reporters that cable options are still being worked through, and an official announcement from the team will come when the plan is complete with both streaming and a local on-air option.

It’s believed that the majority of the Rockies 2023 broadcast crew will return, with Drew Goodman resuming his role as the primary play-by-play announcer. One notable piece of news is that Jenny Cavnar, after spending 12 years with the team, will not be returning as she is now the primary play-by-play announcer for the Oakland Athletics.

The news comes just in time as pitchers and catchers report for spring training on Thursday and games get underway on February 23.

