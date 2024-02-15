Colorado Rockies prospects: No. 10, Gabriel Hughes

10. Gabriel Hughes (444 points, 23 ballots)

Hughes was another Rockies pitching prospect felled by an arm injury that required Tommy John surgery in July 2023. The 6’4” 22-year-old right-hander was Colorado’s first pick in 2022, going 10th overall and getting an under-slot $4 million bonus. Hughes was ranked more as a late-first rounder than a top-10 pick by national prospect watchers, but the Rockies obviously liked the starter’s frame, feel for pitching and the three pitch mix. The former two-way player boasts a fastball that touches the upper 90s but sits in the low-mid 90s and a bulldog mentality that has been compared to Max Scherzer.

Mid-season 2023 Rank: 9 High Ballot: 7 Mode Ballot: 10 Future Value: 45, mid-rotation starter Contract Status: 2022 1st Round, Not Rule 5 Eligible, three options remaining MLB ETA: Late 2025

After a cameo appearance at the end of 2022 with Low-A Fresno, Hughes began his professional career in earnest in 2023 with High-A Spokane, near his old college stomping grounds of Gonzaga. Against hitters that were on average 2.1 years older than him, Hughes threw 37 2⁄3 innings across eight starts with a 5.50 ERA (3.48 xFIP), 1.20 WHIP, 12.9 K/9 rate, and 3.6 BB/9 rate. The xFIP and high K/9 rate indicates better stuff than the raw results delivered, and the Rockies agreed in promoting Hughes to Double-A Hartford in early June.

Hughes was 3.4 years younger than the Eastern League average, but he mostly held his own, even if the ERA didn’t bear that out. In 29 innings over six starts, Hughes had a 7.14 ERA but a 4.06 xFIP with a 1.55 WHIP, 9.0 K/9 rate, and 3.4 BB/9 rate for Hartford. It was a good first full professional season for Hughes, but unfortunately it ended due to the injury that necessitated Tommy John surgery. Hughes will likely miss the bulk of 2024 as well, delaying what could have been a swift rise to the majors.

Here’s some pre-draft video on Hughes courtesy of Perfect Game:

MLB.com ranked Hughes 26th in the 2022 draft class but dropped him to 18th on the system list as a 45 FV player after the injury:

A former two-way player, Hughes only started pitching full-time in 2022, so there could be some serious growth potential once he’s healthy. He already has the makings of a very good three-pitch mix coming from a solid starting pitcher’s frame. His fastball touches the upper 90s with some riding life to it, with more velocity to come. His slider is short and hard with cutter action to it, a pitch that flashes plus and misses bats. His changeup is probably his worst pitch, mostly because he didn’t throw it much in college, but there’s feel for it. Hughes has already impressed the Rockies with his mound presence, work ethic and intelligence — he was a biology major who was on pace to graduate in three years. He goes right after hitters, and there’s confidence he’ll continue to be a solid strike-thrower the more time he has focusing on the craft, though first he’ll focus on rehabbing post-surgery. He’s the type of college arm who could move pretty quickly through the system.

The evaluation is headlined by a 60 fastball grade with a 55 on the slider and 50s on the change and control

FanGraphs ranked Hughes 33rd overall among 2022 draft prospects and slotted him seventh in the system as a 45 FV player — the write-up came shortly before his injury:

Hughes has had an enigmatic first full season. In his first 2023 spring outing, he dominated Dodgers big leaguers in a Salt River Fields tuneup, but by the middle of June he was running an ERA well over six, and a scout source who saw a few of Hughes’ most recent starts prior to list publication saw him sitting 91-92 mph. Hughes has had several 2023 outings where he’s given up six or more runs, and scouts (two separate sources, in fact) who have seen him in person during the regular season say he withers as soon as runners reach base. I don’t want to overreact to a relatively small sample, nor do I want to “predict” more than “scout” in any prospect’s case. The Rockies don’t have a good track record of developing pitchers and that may very well impact Hughes’ outcome, but he is still doing a lot of the things that have made him a great prospect since his college underclass days. Hughes has a big, prototypical starter’s frame, mid-90s arm strength (until recently), and plus breaking stuff. He’ll sit 93-95 mph early in his outings, then tends to fall off into the low 90s late, with cut and sink that keeps him off barrels. He also has a two-plane slider that has transitioned from being a short, cuttery pitch into a more traditional sweeper. He may now have two different breaking balls as evidenced by the range of velos he exhibits (he’ll bend them in anywhere between 77 and 86 mph), but their shapes tend to run together. Some of the longer ones are plus. Hughes’ delivery is a little violent and inconsistent such that there’s relief risk here, but his size, athleticism, arm speed, and stuff are all very exciting, and even if he moved to the bullpen, he’d have a shot to work as a set-up man or better. Despite the extreme inconsistency of his results so far in pro ball, he remains in the 45 FV tier as a no. 4/5 starter, albeit with greater variance than was ascribed to his prospectdom before last year’s draft.

Keith Law of the Athletic ranked Hughes 30th before the 2022 draft and ranked him eighth in February 2023:

[Hughes] is up to 97 mph and the slider can flash plus, with a big, durable build but he has a long arm action that he doesn’t repeat well enough for average command. He also needs to develop his changeup, which is a distant third pitch but which he’ll need to get lefties and overcome the lack of deception in the delivery.

Hughes is a strong starting pitcher prospect with good upside and pedigree, even though he seemed more like a late-first round pick than the top ten spot he was drafted in. Furthermore, it was surprising the Rockies had him so far ahead in bonus money of fellow top-40 picks Sterlin Thompson and Jordan Beck (both of whom rank higher on this PuRPs list). I thought of all three players pretty similarly (45 FV) when they were drafted, and that’s the band Hughes finds himself at the back of on my list (11th) given the TJ surgery.

Before the injury, Hughes was tracking like a potential late-2024 MLB debut, but now that’s probably been pushed back a year. If he does pitch in minor league games this year, it will be at the tail end of the year, likely with Hartford.