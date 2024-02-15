After a long offseason the giant of Major League Baseball is beginning to blearily open it’s eyes and awaken. We have finally reached the first true indication of the arrival of spring: pitchers and catchers have reported to the Colorado Rockies complex in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Looking to shake off a franchise-worst 103 losses in their 30th anniversary season, the Rockies and their fans are arriving at spring training in 2024 with questions that need to be answered.

The first of these questions was finally addressed yesterday, as the Rockies announced how fans would be able to watch games following the death of AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain. Games will be produced by MLB and streamable via Rockies.tv with a potential local broadcast option still to come.

With that uncertainty out of the way, the remaining questions about the 2024 Rockies can start being answered at Salt River Field at Talking Stick. In that regard there are four major storylines to watch this spring.

The starting rotation

With Antonio Senzatela and Germán Márquez unlikely to play until—at best—after the All-Star Break, one of the biggest questions of the spring is how the rotation will take shape. The front end of the rotation is less nebulous. Kyle Freeland will take point with Austin Gomber and new arrival Cal Quantrill taking up the two and three spots. The back end of the rotation is where things get tricky.

Ryan Feltner, now fully recovered from his ordeal last season, will be fighting for one of these roster spots. Feltner is one of the more promising big league ready arms, but is still working on putting things together. His first start after returning from his frightening skull fracture was a five inning gem against the San Diego Padres in which he only allowed two hits and kept the Friars off the board. Unfortunately this was followed with him getting pulled in his next start with inflammation in his pitching elbow and he was shut down for the remainder of the season.

Feltner will be competing with new free agent acquisition Dakota Hudson, who is looking to rebound after his last two seasons fell short of expectations. Hudson’s first three career seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals were impressive, but he required Tommy John surgery at the end of the 2020 campaign and is still trying to find himself afterwards.

Also competing for spots will be Peter Lambert and Noah Davis, both of whom are looking to cement themselves on the big league roster. Veteran lefty Ty Blach is also in the mix with a minor league contract and non-roster invite.

Winning the starting right field job

One of the few true position battles in spring training this year will be for the open spot in right field. Kris Bryant is moving to first base, Charlie Blackmon is the DH, and Nolan Jones’ athleticism serves him best in left field even though his howitzer of an arm would play well in right.

Three players currently on the 40-man roster will be gunning for the Opening Day spot. Sean Bouchard is the likely front runner while Hunter Goodman and Michael Toglia will also be competing. Making the position battle more interesting are two of the Rockies’ top prospects that received non-roster invites. Jordan Beck and Zac Veen will both be at camp and it’s not impossible for them to win the job if they really turn heads.

Backup Roles

The Rockies haven’t had a true super utility-man since Garrett Hampson left the organization following the 2022 season. This means that potentially two spots on the Opening Day 26-man roster will need to be dedicated to backup roles.

With Harold Castro mercifully gone, the Rockies will need to find someone who can play middle infield (and potentially third base) to spell starters Ryan McMahon, Ezequiel Tovar, and Brendan Rodgers. Alan Trejo is a strong candidate for this role as he looks to reclaim a roster spot after being outrighted off the roster in January. However, you shouldn’t count out rookie Julio Carreras, who finished last season with the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes and just put together an excellent .304/.388/.461 season playing Dominican winter ball.

In the outfield the Rockies were searching for a left-handed backup that could play in all three spots, and have seemingly made their selection in Bradley Zimmer. Signed to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training, Zimmer is a glove-first center fielder who can also play the corners. Also in the mix will be Veen, Beck, and other prospect invite Benny Montgomery, but the Rockies would more likely get them regular playing time in the minors than have them spend most of their time riding the pine.

Can this team stay healthy?

One of the biggest bugbears of the 2023 season was the amount of injuries the Rockies suffered. The team used their most regular season players in franchise history, including using 17 different pitchers to start games.

The injuries started early in spring training when Brendan Rodgers and Sean Bouchard both suffered long-term injuries, and things continued to spiral from there. Every single member of the Opening Day rotation spent time on the injured list in some capacity with Germán Márquez and Antonio Senzatela being lost for the year. Both Kris Bryant and Charlie Blackmon both spent extended time furloughed by hand injuries after getting hit by pitches.

Unfortunately the Rockies have already been dealt their first blow in 2024. Closer Daniel Bard tore his left meniscus preparing for spring training and will miss the start of the season after surgery.

Thankfully the Rockies are getting Lucas Gilbreath back this season and there are opportunities for NRIs like Matts Koch and Carasiti in the bullpen. However the Rockies will need to escape spring training relatively unscathed and hope for fewer injuries during the regular season. Although the team is rebuilding, staying healthy is a key component to avoiding a second 100-loss season.

