Affected by Altitude: Fresno Grizzlies 2024 Outlook w/ Stephen Rice

*Editors Note: Stephen had some audio issues with his mic since he was using a new computer setup and he does apologize for that. We appreciate him stopping by nonetheless!*

Baseball season is just about to start and our pal Stephen Rice, voice of the Fresno Grizzlies, stops by to chat about his excitement for the Rockies minor league system, prospects he’s excited to potentially see with the Grizzlies this season, the new coaching staff as well as all the great promotions happening in Fresno this season! We also get to the bottom of the question: what does the “T” stand for in Parker T. Bear’s name?

Find new episodes of Affected by Altitude every Monday and Every Rockie Ever every other week streaming on your favorite podcast platforms and YouTube.

