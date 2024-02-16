Colorado Rockies prospects: No. 9, Dyan Jorge

9. Dyan Jorge (451 points, 23 ballots)

Jorge, who signed in January 2022 out of Cuba (after two years of waiting to establish residence and other red tape), received a $2.8 million bonus from the Rockies — the largest such bonus they’ve ever handed out to a Latin American amateur free agent. For reference, that signing bonus is equivalent to the slot value of a late-first round pick in the draft, indicating a prospect has athleticism and potential to be a big-league contributor.

Mid-season 2023 Rank: 10 High Ballot: 3 Mode Ballot: 6, 13 Future Value: 45+, up the middle regular Contract Status: 2022 IFA (CU), Not Rule 5 Eligible, three options remaining MLB ETA: 2026

The 6’3”, 170-pound 20-year-old shortstop is an athletic player with high upside and good bat speed that is a likely up the middle defender. Because Jorge waited to sign until 2022, the Rockies won’t have to add him to the 40-man roster until after the 2026 season (if he doesn’t force the issue before then). Upon signing, Jorge had a successful Dominican Summer League debut in 2022, then he came stateside for 2023.

In early June, Jorge started his season with the complex league team, hitting .370/.495/.644 with 11 extra-base hits in 94 PA (178 wRC+) at a league average age. That was clear-enough domination for the Rockies to bump Jorge up to Low-A Fresno in early July, where he was 1.1 years younger than average. In 215 PA for Fresno, Jorge posted a .283/.322/.338 line with 11 doubles and ten steals (82 wRC+). Defensively Jorge mostly handled shortstop (15 errors in 59 games) with 11 error-free appearances at second base.

The numbers don’t especially stand out and the lack of power in Fresno is concerning, but the age/level performance is good. Importantly also, Jorge is impressing national scouts with his tools.

Here’s some video of Jorge in Fresno courtesy of user “Baseball.”, including a slo-mo look at the swing:

FanGraphs is the high group on Jorge, ranking him second in the system and 67th overall in MLB as a 50 Future Value player, highlighted by 60 grades on his raw power, speed, and arm:

Jorge is an athletic marvel with as much physical projection as you’ll currently find in the minors. High-waisted and broad-shouldered, he’s built like a Fernando Tatis Jr. clone. He’s an electric rotational athlete with plus present bat speed and a build that portends more power. His downward-cutting swing may need tweaking to fully actualize his power potential, but the contact and plate discipline track record Jorge has exhibited early on in his pro career is very strong. That’s particularly notable because long-levered hitters like him tend to have at least a little bit of data-evident swing-and-miss risk. Things are not settled on defense here. Jorge plays with a high center of gravity, he isn’t a particularly great bender, and his general lack of flexibility creates skepticism around his ability to stay at shortstop, though he has the speed to play center field if he has to move off the dirt. This is an extraordinarily talented up-the-middle prospect who has a chance to grow into huge raw power and be a well-rounded star.

Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com ranked Jorge 4th in the system and 155th overall as a 45+ FV player just last week:

Jorge is a classic long, lanky, smooth shortstop prospect with all the tools and physical projection to imagine more coming. He has played only 49 games in full-season ball, but he has already shown above-average bat-to-ball ability, pitch selection and power potential, though he doesn’t lift the ball much at the moment.

Jorge slots in at seven in the MLB.com system list as a 50 FV player:

Jorge’s time in international competition with the Cuban national team has certainly helped him acclimate to the pro game, having played in more games than a typical international signee. He has a very good feel at the plate and isn’t afraid to work counts, showing comfort in barreling up the baseball even when he’s behind. There is some extra-base power to tap into, but he needs to add strength and it’s unclear how much his super-narrow frame will support. A combination of good speed and excellent instincts make Jorge dangerous on the bases, especially in things like going first-to-third. The instincts show up defensively as well, with a good chance of him sticking at shortstop, though he’s sure to see some time at second base as he embarks on his career stateside. He’s going to have to get stronger to impact the ball more to be a regular at one spot but has the skills and baseball IQ to at least be a utility type.

Keith Law of the Athletic listed Jorge 13th in his February 2023 org look:

[Jorge is] 6-foot-3 and very thin, with room for a good 30 pounds as he gets into his 20s. He’s a plus runner with a strong arm and soft hands, projecting to stay at shortstop, while right now the bat is all contact without power, and probably stays that way until he gets stronger. He spent all of 2022 in the DSL, hitting well but as an older player there at 19. I could see him becoming a top-5 prospect in the system in a year, or taking three or four years to get enough strength to project as a regular.

The clear point of disagreement between the above scouts is their view of Jorge’s ability to develop game power. Those who believe he’s on track have him as a top-5 system player while those who don’t place him 5-10 slots lower. Purple Row voters split the difference putting him 10th, while I was one of the higher votes, ranking Jorge 6th on my ballot as a 45+ FV player. I believe in the upside and am comforted that his up-the-middle defensive utility raises the ceiling on the profile.

That $2.8 million signing bonus values Jorge like a late-first round pick and the performance has been good enough to bump him a grade higher. I could see Jorge repeat at Fresno to start the year, but either way I suspect he’ll spend the bulk of 2024 in High-A Spokane. Given the delay Jorge had signing, he has three full minor league seasons before Rule 5 eligibility looms, and I suspect by that time he’ll be forcing the issue for the Rockies.