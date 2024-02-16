Thank you, Jenny Cavnar!

In case you missed it, Colorado Rockies broadcaster Jenny Cavnar was named play-by-play voice of the Oakland Athletics — the first female full-time play-by-play announced in MLB history. Prior to this, Rockies fans have been able to watch Jenny serve as backup play-by-play announcer, pre- and post-game host and sideline reporter over the last 12 years. And of course, we all famously remember her becoming the first woman in 25 years to call play-by-play for an MLB game in 2018. She has become a staple of Blake Street and across Major League Baseball and now she has shattered yet another glass ceiling.

While we at Purple Row will miss her terribly, we all wanted to send our favorite memories and well wishes to Jenny as she embarks on this new journey!

Sam Bradfield

I have been lucky enough to meet so many incredible women in this business, but I’ve obviously spent the most time with Jenny Cavnar during my six-year tenure at Purple Row. I remember my first few days in the clubhouse and being nervous as all hell, but Jenny said, “Hi” right away and made me feel welcome. I remember later being so excited when she followed me on Twitter. It made my year!

Watching Jenny work has been a treat. She’s always so friendly and just knows how to talk to people — players, fans, and everyone in between. Watching her call her first game in 2018 — the first woman to do so in 25 years — was absolutely astonishing. And now thinking about all the women who have gone on to do that since, including the all-woman broadcast in July 2021... Jenny paved the way for that. She has been an inspiration to myself and countless others over the years, and while I’m sad to see her go, I’m so thrilled to see her breaking yet another glass ceiling in Major League Baseball. Maybe soon we’ll have a full-time all-woman MLB broadcast team like the 2019 Salem Red Sox, not just a one-off event.

That all said, best of luck on your next adventure, Jenny! We’re all rooting for you!

Renee Dechert

Being a Colorado Rockies fan is not without its challenges. Watching Jenny Cavnar work, however, was not one of them. Her work was always a treat — smart, insightful, and funny — and when she did her first play-by-play, we knew she’d excel at it. Fire up the fountains! She was awesome. The Rockies’ loss is the Athletics’ gain, and we’ll be following along as she continues to shatter those sports glass ceilings. Good luck, Jenny!

Joelle MIlholm

While women have always played, loved, and been involved in all aspects of baseball, their contributions have been, and still often are, overlooked. There were lots of women playing in the 1800s. In 1911, Helene Britton became the first woman MLB owner when she took over the St. Louis Cardinals. From the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League during World War II and women like Toni Stone playing in the Negro Leagues, to modern-day firsts, like former Marlins GM Kim Ng, Giants assistant coach Alyssa Nakken, and Jen Pawol umpiring this spring training, women are still breaking glass ceilings in baseball.

The firsts have also been popping up in the broadcast booth. Olympic softball gold medalist Jessica Mendoza was one of the first to blaze the trail as an analyst for ESPN, but so many of the firsts are owned by Jenny Cavnar. In 2018, she became the first woman in 25 years to call play-by-play for an MLB team. While I have a hard time wearing the T-shirt because I have post-traumatic Nolan trade resentment, I treasure my “Fire Up the Fountains” apparel. In 2021, the National Sports Media Association named Cavnar the Colorado Sportscaster of the Year, marking the first time the honor went to a woman. Now, she’s shattered the biggest ceiling to date: the first woman to be a primary MLB play-by-play announcer.

Cavnar has been an absolute delight for Rockies fans. The past few seasons, we’ve been treated to an AT&T SportsNet broadcast run by women, featuring Cavnar in the pre-and post-game shows, calling games or offering analysis, Erica Ferrero directing, and Alison Vigil producing. While times have been hard in the win column, this accomplishment has been worth bragging about. A’s fans, who are going through some serious hardships themselves, are lucky to have Cavnar. As a fellow CSU grad and a Rockies fan who’s grateful for what she brought to the community, I wish her the best of luck and can’t wait to see her continue to prove women belong in and all around the world of baseball.

Mac Wilcox

Every time I’ve received the honor of attending a Rockies game as a media member, Jenny took time to say, “Hi” and ask me how I’ve been doing. My first time there a few years ago, I was nervous and unsure of how I’d be received, but she and the other media members were nothing but welcoming to the newbie. Her move to the A’s is a sad one, as I’ll miss seeing her and catching up with her, but it is also well-deserved. I’m excited for her future and can’t wait to see where she goes next, both as a member of the A’s broadcast and beyond.

Skyler Timmins

As fans, we know how hard it is to follow a frustrating team like the Rockies. As writers for Purple Row, we often get exhausted and frustrated covering the team day after day. Imagine doing it for 12 straight years, the majority of them being awful seasons, and never once showing signs of tiring of it. What I’ll always remember about watching Jenny Cavnar on television covering the Rockies is that she did it with enthusiasm. She was living out the dream that many kids have of working with and around the sport of baseball for her favorite team. As an aspiring baseball writer and broadcaster myself, Jenny sets an example for anyone to keep working hard towards their dreams because they are achievable, despite obstacles.

Evan Lang

When I first heard Jenny Cavnar call a game, I figured I was hearing a future full-time commentator. I was right, but unfortunately it’s not for our Rockies just yet. The A’s future may be uncertain, but those fans tuning in this season will be extremely lucky ones. Jenny is knowledgeable, attentive, and most importantly enthusiastic. She’s going to be incredible, and I can only hope she might one day be back with her hometown Rockies.

I’ve only had the pleasure of meeting Jenny in person a few times, but each of those times she was both friendly and gracious. I remember asking her to sign my “broadcasters” ball at Rockies Fest 2020, and she did so with a smile. Thanks for everything you’ve done for the Rockies team and community, Jenny. Good luck and godspeed!

Paul Elliott

One of the moments I remember most about Jenny Cavnar is how she treats everyone she meets with respect and kindness. Like a few of our writers mentioned above, I had the privilege to meet Jenny Cavnar as part of being a media member at Coors Field with Purple Row. She was friendly and introduced herself, which helped being nervous the first time as part of the media. I also used to work beer carts at Coors during the summers in college, often out in centerfield near where the pregame and postgame shows were held. Whether it was an important media member or a minimum-wage beer car worker, Jenny was just as kind, friendly and respectful of those she interacted with. These attributes and respectfulness are qualities we should all strive for.

As for baseball, the Oakland A’s are getting a great play-by-play announcer and will learn a lot from her calls. I always enjoyed listening to her broadcasts while live-tweeting games for Purple Row and getting excited to hear her call a home run. Hopefully the A’s new stadium, wherever it ends up, has some fountains that can get fired up after a home run. Congratulations on the new opportunity, and thank you for all the work you’ve done for the Rockies community! Rockies fans will surely miss Jenny Cavnar on the broadcast.

