The case for signing Tim Anderson

Okay, bear with me here.

I know that signing aging veterans has been one of the most maligned aspects of the Colorado Rockies roster construction over the last few seasons. I completely recognize that the free agent in questions has a . . . complicated history over the last year or so. And I totally get that his statistics last season don’t paint the prettiest picture.

But even so, hear me out.

Tim Anderson is a free agent as of this writing, and I for one am willing to take a flier on him.

Here’s why:

Currently, the Rockies are just beginning their spring training regimen. Things could always change depending on individual performances, but odds are that Colorado will take the field on Opening Day with Brendan Rodgers as their starting second baseman, with Alan Trejo on the bench as the next man up. Rodgers should absolutely remain the first option at the keystone, but I think there’s a legitimate case to be made for Anderson joining the ranks behind him.

I want to be clear that I like Trejo — he made solid strides last season and is a cogent bench bat for the Rockies.

I do believe, though, that Anderson would be a marked upgrade. While it’s undeniable that he regressed significantly in 2023, he’s also only recently removed from back-to-back All-Star appearances and spent four of the last five seasons hitting over .300. In fact, since 2019, only five total Rockies have recorded a .300-plus season, and the only one still with the team is Charlie Blackmon, who last did so back in 2020. Of course that’s just one statistic, but still — with the Rockies desperately in search of consistent contact, this could be a good starting point.

He’s also quick, another boon for Colorado, which has been virtually invisible when it comes to stolen bases. While again Anderson took a step back in this department last year, he finished no worse than in the 74th percentile in each of his prior seven career seasons. Even if he’s not the speed demon he once was, an extra bit of leg could prove to be an effective tool, if for no other reason than to make opposing pitchers take an extra second to keep an eye on him.

So, okay, he’s had some good-to-great seasons in the past, but it’s true that last season was a downer. What would Colorado’s best move with him be? Well, probably exactly that — the possibility to move him if need be.

In my mind, Anderson is the perfect recipient of a one-year, “show me” contract with the Rockies. He acts as a bench bat/occasional starter at second base or shortstop to spell Rodgers or Ezequiel Tovar in cases of rest days or *knock on wood* injury complications. He could also be utilized in a DH role.

If he struggles in 2024, then there’s no long-term commitment, and the Rockies can bid him well in his future endeavors at season’s end. If Anderson bounces back to something resembling his former All-Star form, however, then general manager Bill Schmidt can find a playoff-pushing suitor in need of some extra infield help and receive some minor league talent in exchange.

Off the field, Anderson would likely be a strong culture add to the Rockies clubhouse. His foundation to help underprivileged youth, the League of Leaguers, is a great cause and one that he is passionate about supporting. The Rockies have a history of signing talent with similar charitable causes such as Ian Desmond’s Neurofibromatosis Foundation and Brent Suter’s continued work in environmental conservation.

An agreement with Anderson isn’t something that would change the landscape of Colorado’s future or anything, but it’s certainly possible that it could end up being an under-the-radar, mutually beneficial contract.

Those are the kind of low-risk moves that the Rockies can afford to make as they try to find their identity for seasons to come. May as well try something new, right?