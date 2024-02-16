The dreaded sophomore slump.

I know it exists. It’s very real. And yet, I didn’t allow the idea to penetrate my hope-springs-eternal mindset going into the 2024 Major League Baseball season. I’ve been dreaming of full seasons for Nolan Jones and Brenton Doyle and the new heights they could reach. I’m excited about watching the glove work continue to amazing and seeing the power grow in Ezequiel Tovar’s second year.

That allusion of purely positive improvement was shattered when I read Kenneth Weber’s Purple Row article on Feb. 12 about all the projections that the Rockies will be the worst team in baseball this season. I wasn’t so far gone from reality in imagining a .500 record or anything, but hopes of seven or eight more wins and some fun players were at least making me not completely dread the season.

In putting all my eggs in the Jones-Doyle-Tovar basket, I forgot about the possibility of the sophomore slump until Kenneth mentioned it. He’s right. It’s really hard to not only live up to the hype after an impressive rookie campaign, but it’s also daunting to make the needed adjustments to counteract the changes that opposing pitchers and baserunners will make. Matching the numbers of 2023 will be hard. Going even higher? That’s a very high bar.

Then, I wondered about the history of sophomore seasons for standout Rockies who claimed a starting spot in their rookie seasons. Do Colorado Rockies commonly suffer from diminished success in their second year? Or, have they been able to avoid the dip? Would looking at the past help shine a light on the chances of Jones, Doyle, and Tovar continuing down a promising path?

With 31 seasons of Rockies stats, it’s too much to look at every impactful rookie. So, I narrowed it down to make it a little more manageable. To be considered in the list, players have to have at least 130 at-bats in consecutive seasons (this rules out David Dahl), but also really have taken over a starting role with 90 or more games by their second season in the league. This also excludes Charlie Blackmon, whose official rookie season was in 2012, but he didn’t have over 130 at-bats until 2013. For fairness's sake, I am not counting 2020 (rules out Garrett Hampson, Sam Hilliard). For comparison's sake, both seasons also have to be with the Rockies.

While I know I didn’t get everyone who qualified, I picked 11 players who fit the criteria. From newest to oldest, they include two current Rockies, four current MLB players, and one Hall of Famer. The group we’re looking at is Brendan Rodgers, Ryan McMahon, Trevor Story, Wilin Rosario, Dexter Fowler, Troy Tulowitzki, Brad Hawpe, Cory Sullivan, Matt Holliday, and Todd Helton.

Snapshot: Rockies Rookie vs. Sophomore Seasons Player Year G PA AVG OBP SLG R HR RBI BB% SO% SB Player Year G PA AVG OBP SLG R HR RBI BB% SO% SB Brendan Rodgers 2021 102 415 .284 .328 .470 49 15 51 4.6 20.2 0 Brendan Rodgers 2022 137 581 .266 .325 .408 72 13 63 7.9 17.4 0 Ryan McMahon 2018 91 181 .232 .307 .683 17 5 19 10.4 29.7 1 Ryan McMahon 2019 141 480 .250 .329 .779 70 24 83 9.3 34.2 5 Trevor Story 2016 97 415 .272 .341 .567 67 27 72 8.4 31.3 8 Trevor Story 2017 415 555 .232 .308 .457 68 24 82 8.8 34.4 7 Nolan Arenado 2013 133 514 .267 .301 .405 29 10 52 5.1 16.5 2 Nolan Arenado 2014 111 467 .287 .328 .500 34 18 61 9.8 14.8 2 Wilin Rosario 2012 117 426 .270 .312 .530 67 28 71 5.8 23.3 4 Wilin Rosario 2013 121 466 .292 .315 .486 63 21 79 3.2 23.3 4 Dexter Fowler 2009 135 518 .266 .363 .404 73 4 34 12.9 22.3 27 Dexter Fowler 2008 132 505 .260 .347 .410 73 6 36 11.3 20.5 13 Troy Tulowitzki 2007 155 682 .291 .359 .479 104 24 99 8.3 19 7 Troy Tulowitzki 2008 101 421 .263 .332 .401 48 8 46 9 13.3 1 Brad Hawpe 2005 101 351 .262 .350 .400 38 9 47 12.3 19.9 2 Brad Hawpe 2006 150 575 .293 .383 .403 67 22 84 12.7 23.1 5 Cory Sullivan 2005 139 424 .294 .343 .386 64 4 30 6.6 19.6 12 Cory Sullivan 2006 126 443 .267 .321 .402 47 2 30 2.2 22.6 10 Matt Holliday 2004 121 439 .290 .349 .488 65 14 57 7.1 19.6 3 Matt Holiday 2005 125 4779 .290 .361 .505 68 19 87 6.8 15 14 Todd Helton 1998 152 595 .315 .380 .530 78 25 97 8.9 9.1 3 Todd Helton 1999 159 657 .320 .395 .587 114 35 113 10.4 11.7 7

By my holistic analysis, I think six of them improved in their sophomore seasons (McMahon, Arenado, Rosario, Hawpe, Holliday, and Helton), one stayed about the same (Fowler), and four fell victim to the sophomore slump (Rodgers, Story, Tulo, and Sully). That gives us 2:1 odds that Jones, Doyle, and Tovar will play better or about the same in 2024 as they did in 2023. Another way to look at it is that, hopefully, at least two of them will be as good or better than in their rookie seasons — if history has established any kind of pattern.

This methodology would be rejected by Las Vegas and any kind of credible study, but it’s baseball. So trends, luck, and superstition all have a valid seat at the table.

Overall, the FanGraphs ZiPS projections have Doyle’s average going up 40 points from 2023 to .243, Tovar jumping from .253 to .263, and Jones regressing from .297 to .279. The three combined for 45 homers with Jones leading the way with 20, Tovar adding 15, and Doyle chipping in 10 in 2023. In 2024, the projections put the trio’s total at 57. Their combined runs batted in are set to increase from 183 to 228. Those runs could really help the Rockies this year. That’s meaningful improvement.

Rockies Rookie Sensations vs. Sophomore Projections Player Year G PA AVG OBP SLG R HR RBI BB% SO% SB Player Year G PA AVG OBP SLG R HR RBI BB% SO% SB Brenton Doyle 2023 126 431 .203 .250 .343 48 10 48 5.1 35 22 Brenton Doyle 2024* 122 477 .243 .288 .403 60 15 61 5.2 32.5 18 Nolan Jones 2023 106 424 .297 .389 .542 60 20 62 12.5 29.7 20 Nolan Jones 2024* 134 562 .279 .370 .494 79 23 86 11.9 27.2 13 Ezequiel Tovar 2023 153 615 .253 .287 .408 79 15 73 4.1 27 11 Ezequiel Tovar 2024* 145 600 .263 .306 .438 79 19 81 5 23 11

The biggest jumps from rookie to second season have historically come from McMahon and Hawpe with pretty darn impressive gains from Arenado, Holliday, and Helton. If Jones, Doyle, and Tovar can avoid the struggles Story faced or the injuries Tulo faced in year two, they will give the Rockies a lot to cheer for in 2024. Even if they prove to be steady like Fowler, that would be considered a win.

