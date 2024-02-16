We want to hear from you for Affected by Altitude 100th Episode Mailbag!

For more information on the future of podcasts here at Purple Row, please click here!

★ ★ ★

The podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by Purple Row staff writers Evan Lang and Skyler Timmins, who are incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Rockies content for you to enjoy. Joining Evan and Skyler is a rotating cast of guests hosts to talk shop about everyone’s favorite purple baseball team.

Affected by Altitude is recording it’s 100th episode this weekend! Skyler and Evan will be joined by former host Mac Wilcox to celebrate three years and 100 episodes of the Colorado Rockies podcast.

For this landmark occasion, we would like to hear from you! Please leave a question you would like answered or a topic you would like addressed in the comments down below. We will discuss them in a special 100th episode version of “-Sent from my iPad!” It’s been a while since we’ve done a mailbag and we are looking forward to hearing from you!

Thank you for all of your support over the last few years. Without you—the listener—none of this would be possible!

★ ★ ★

Are you a Rockies fan? Then this show is for you. Please let us know how we’re doing, what you would like to see moving forward, or how we can do better. You can comment on the episodes or on Twitter at @RockyMtnRooftop.

★ ★ ★

Follow us on Twitter: @RockyMtnRooftop

Subscribe on YouTube!

Rocky Mountain Rooftop has also opened a shop! You can support the show with your purchase!