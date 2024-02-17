Pitchers and catchers have reported, and most everyone is in the best shape of their life.

Germán Márquez and Lucas Gilbreath were throwing yesterday, and the Colorado Rockies are on track for Opening Day.

Plus, we know more about the TV deal than we did a week ago though some details have yet to be clarified (e.g., local cable carriers).

What are your thoughts as we head into the 2024 season?



