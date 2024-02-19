Colorado Rockies prospects: No. 8, Benny Montgomery

8. Benny Montgomery (477 points, 23 ballots)

The eighth-overall pick in the 2021 draft is thought of by scouts to possess three plus tools (run, arm, field) with above-average power and athleticism that should keep Montgomery in center field defensively. The 6’4”, 200-pound 21-year-old gave scouts pause at draft time with a big hitch in his swing that the Rockies are trying to clean up. Still, the rest of the profile led the Rockies to give Montgomery a slightly under-slot $5 million bonus.

Mid-season 2023 Rank: 8 High Ballot: 4 Mode Ballot: 8 Future Value: 45+, regular center fielder Contract Status: 2021 1st Round, Not Rule 5 Eligible, three options remaining MLB ETA: 2025

After a hot finish in Low-A (132 wRC+) in an injury-marred 2022 that limited him to 64 games, Montgomery was assigned to High-A Spokane for 2023 (where he was 2.4 years younger than average). He stayed healthy in 2023, playing 109 games with Spokane and hitting .251/.336/.370 in 497 PA with 10 homers among his 30 extra-base hits and 18 steals (95 wRC+).

A late-July outfield collision caused a knee injury that no doubt contributed to Montgomery’s flagging second-half production (.530 OPS in August, .632 in September). Montgomery’s overall 27% K-rate (vs. 11% BB) is worrisome of course as well, but I’m choosing to accentuate the fact that he was about average offensively as one of the youngest players in the league while playing mostly center field (three errors in 85 defensive games).

The Rockies then sent Montgomery to the Arizona Fall League, where he impressed offensively, hitting .333/.436/.500 with three homers in 94 PA. In Thomas Harding’s AFL profile on Montgomery from October, Rockies minor league hitting coordinator Nic Wilson described the focus for Montgomery to elevate the ball more by improving the timing of his mechanics to leverage the increased strength he’s built as a pro.

Here’s some video of Montgomery in the 2023 AFL courtesy of user “Baseball.”, including some slo-mo looks at the swing in the last couple minutes:

Montgomery is ranked eighth as a 50 FV player by MLB.com:

A lot of how Montgomery goes about it on the field wouldn’t be found in an instructional video. There are many moving parts to his swing, with concerns about that leading to too much swing-and-miss. While he made a lot of loud contact in 2022, his nearly 27 percent strikeout rate is worth noting and something he’ll have to show he can manage as he moves up the ladder. He’s continuing to add strength to his frame, and that, along with a continued focus on refining his mechanics, should help him keep tapping into his plus raw power. Montgomery routinely posts plus run times, but he does so in an unorthodox manner as well, leading to body resistance and perhaps contributing to him breaking down. He tried to play through the quad injury at first, but once he shut it down and came back, he was one of the better players in the California League. He’s learned a lot about how to train and take care of his body, which should help him reach his ceiling as a big league regular in center field.

That evaluation is headlined by a 70 speed grade but Montgomery also gets 60 grades on his arm and fielding ability as well as a 55 for power.

FanGraphs ranks Montgomery 22nd in the system as a 40 FV player:

Montgomery was a relatively divisive amateur prospect who became even more polarizing after his pro debut. The Pennsylvania high schooler was one of the toolsier prep players available, a big-framed center field prospect with rare athleticism and power projection, and fair batted ball showcase performance for a cold weather guy. Detractors were scared of how cacophonous Montgomery’s swing was and thought he’d need an overhaul to hit at all in pro ball. Model-driven teams rounded down on Montgomery because he was nearly 19 on draft day. Even though Montgomery’s swing was odd, he still put balls in play at a pretty good rate against his elite peers. … Montgomery had a big first full season (.313/.394/.502) aided by a .419 BABIP and the hitting environment in the Cal League. When you adjust for BABIP, his 2023 performance hasn’t been all that different, as Montgomery is once again striking out at a roughly 27% clip. I don’t see how this is going to work unless Montgomery’s swing changes. His hands are incredibly noisy and active in a couple different directions while the ball is in flight, and I fear he’s going to be very K-prone as he ascends the minors. He still runs well enough to be developed in center field, but Montgomery isn’t great at actually fielding the baseball. His approach to corralling hits in front of him is tentative and slow, and he often mishandles the ball, surrendering an extra base. If he can actually develop into a viable center fielder, which he has the wheels to do, then he could be a Jake Marisnick-y reserve outfielder.

The evaluation is highlighted by a 70 speed and 60 arm grade.

Keith Law of the Athletic had ranked Montgomery lower than the others at 28th in his pre-draft rankings but he ranked Montgomery third in the system in February 2023:

[Montgomery is] an outstanding athlete and a 70 runner who projects to be a plus defender in center and should add value on the bases, although he only attempted 10 steals last year due to the quad issue (and was successful on nine of them). He’s had a hitch in his swing since high school, although it looked somewhat reduced in 2022, still showing some extraneous movement but with the hand acceleration to overcome it. He destroyed left-handed pitching last year and was just above average against righties, which you’d expect from a right-handed hitter with that kind of swing. It’s star-level upside with plus raw power and the speed/defense, although he will have to cut down on the swing and miss, likely by working with coaches to minimize that hand movement, and maybe not get hit by so many pitches (10 last year in those 56 games) to keep himself off the injured list.

Montgomery possesses a star-level ceiling who will likely stick in center field with a MLB ETA of late 2025 or so (as he approaches his Rule 5 eligibility). I expect Montgomery to spend a good portion of the year in Double-A roaming center-field, though he could debut back in Spokane to start 2024.

The scouting reports about his hit tool have me concerned and the injuries in 2022 mean he hasn’t gotten the professional reps a player with his development path needs. I’m enough of a believer in the ceiling to rank Montgomery seventh on my list in the 45+ FV tier, acknowledging both his star potential and the risk relating from the path he has to MLB generally and his swing change needs specifically.