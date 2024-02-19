Spring Training is officially underway as the Colorado Rockies have reported to camp at Salt River Field in Arizona and we are less than a week away from the first game action – February 23, against the Arizona Diamondbacks. We’re finally in a position to start seeing how the 2024 roster will shape-up, even though most of the names expected to break are already well-known heading into the new campaign.

The Rockies continue down an unofficial rebuild and are leaning into the youth movement. Part of that strategy is to make room for the young players on the roster, something the team has arguably not done enough of in previous seasons.

Management did hit the mark last year, trading away veterans C.J. Cron, Randall Grichuk and Mike Moustakas along with relievers Brad Hand and Pierce Johnson. It gave the organization much needed minor league reinforcements, however, the front office has typically allowed veterans to leave via free agency to create roster space.

The Rockies currently have five players set to hit the open market after the 2024 season. While Jalen Beeks and Scott Schebler could be productive pieces in the upcoming season, there are three prominent and tenured names that we’re going to focus on instead. Let’s look at three key players in the final year of their deals and what depth the organization has behind them.

Daniel Bard

After reviving his career with the Rockies in the 2020 pandemic season, Daniel Bard has become a staple of the Colorado organization and leader of the bullpen unit. His production hit the skids in his second year with the Rockies, but he was superb in 2022 – carrying a 1.86 ERA and 22 saves in 24 opportunities heading into the trade deadline.

Instead of selling-high on the veteran righty, Colorado instead elected to sign him to a two-year, $19MM extension.

The initial results were…not great. Bard infamously lost his touch after participating in the World Baseball Classic, breaking Houston Astros’ 2B Jose Altuve hand with a fastball during the tournament. He started the season on the Injured List dealing with his mental health and struggled to find any consistency during the 2023 season – walking 49 in 49 ⅓ IP and finished with a 4.56 ERA.

If Bard is able to resemble his 2022 form, he would be an obvious trade candidate this summer. With young late-inning arms like Justin Lawrence and Gavin Hollowell emerging from the system and veteran Tyler Kinley set to be healthy for a full year and under team control, it’s easy to see how this could be Bard’s final year in Colorado.

Charlie Blackmon

It’s hard to overstate just how entrenched Charlie Blackmon has become in franchise history. With 1,500 games played, Blackmon sits second in Colorado’s record book in numerous categories including runs scored, hits, total bases and doubles – all behind Hall of Famer Todd Helton.

Blackmon continued his productivity in 2023, posting an .803 OPS and 107 OPS+ for a Colorado offense that largely underperformed collectively. With that season marking the end of his six-year, $108MM extension signed prior the 2018 season, many figured it would be Chuck’s last with the Rockies.

But to some surprise, Colorado re-upped with the longtime outfielder-turned-DH on a one-year, $13MM deal for 2024. The extension is only questionable because Nolan Jones and Brenton Doyle are set to be regulars in the Colorado outfielder and at-bats will be needed for Kris Bryant, Sean Bouchard, Elehuris Montero and others – making the DH position a valuable resource.

But there is an intangible with Blackmon being an unofficial team leader to be considered. That leadership and tenure makes him unlikely to be a trade candidate unless he formally requests it. However, with key prospects Jordan Beck, Yanquiel Fernandez, Sterlin Thompson and Zac Veen on the horizon, it’s hard to imagine how bringing Chuck back after 2024 makes much sense.

Elías Díaz

Colorado’s lone All-Star in 2023, Elías Díaz became not only the first Rockies backstop to make the National League roster but also the first player in franchise history to win MVP of the mid-summer classic. He finished the season with 130 hits, 14 HR and a .725 OPS in 141 games – sizeable numbers relative to the offensive expectations for the catching position.

Like Bard, the opportunity to sell high on Díaz was there for management in 2021 after his torrid second-half, but they instead elected to sign him to a three-year, $14.5MM extension. Although Díaz has not joined the conversation of the game’s elite, he has become a reliable starter for the Rockies so the deal has been a net-positive.

But the Rockies have made it clear that they see Drew Romo as the catcher of the future. After the former first round pick graduated from Double-A Hartford last season, it would appear he is on the precipice of the major league roster for 2025. If that comes to pass, it would certainly create the possibility of Díaz becoming expendable.

However, continued prospect progress is no guarantee and the organization is thin at the position in the upper-levels of the farm system. Whether Díaz and the Rockies continue their relationship beyond 2024 is anyone’s guess.

★ ★ ★

★ ★ ★

