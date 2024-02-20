When a player’s rookie season concludes with them racking up some of the best defensive numbers in baseball — while playing in one of the most challenging ballparks — and winning a Gold Glove, they know they’re doing something right.

For Colorado Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle, 2024 is about building on that stellar defense while addressing some offensive shortcomings.

But first, the defense. It’s been Doyle’s calling card throughout his career, but he’s worked hard to become an elite defender.

“I worked my tail off to get that [Gold Glove],” Doyle said at Rockies Spring Training camp. It’s the most prestigious one you can get as a defender, and I took a lot of pride in my defense, so it’s super cool to get that.”

This wasn’t his first Gold Glove — that happened in 2021 when he was with High-A Spokane. It marked the beginning of a tradition he is committed to continuing.

“I was pretty pumped up about [winning the first one],” Doyle said. “Just want to keep it going and win some more.”

As a refresher, here’s how good Brenton Doyle’s defense was in 2023: He finished first among all players in Fielding Run Value (20) and Ultimate Zone Rating (24.5). He led all center fielders in Outs Above Average (15th, which also tied him for eighth among all defensive players) and Runs Prevented (14), second in Fielder Runs (7), and sixth in Arm Strength (96.1). In 348 attempts, he committed only one error.

Doyle remains nonplussed by policing center at Coors Field, but he knows it requires putting in the work.

“I think it’s all about doing your research on the type of hitters you’re about to face and putting yourself in the best position to go get whatever they do. And then just early work and everything, not taking those gaps for granted, busting your butt every single ball and getting the best reads you can,” he said.

In addition to his defensive work, Doyle is focused on improving offensively given his struggles at the plate in 2023 when he slashed .203/.250/.343 with a wRC+ of 43 and a K% of 35.0%. He knows that part of his game has to improve going forward, and it was a focus of his offseason.

In pursuit of that, he’s worked on making his swing “a bit more efficient” and “giving myself more time to react to what’s coming towards me.”

Doyle realizes that he needs to improve his reaction at the plate. “I just put my myself in the best situation I can to get on base and use my speed,” he said.

He began making small adjustments in 2023 (read Joelle Milhom’s analysis here and Skyler Timmins’ here) with hopes for a bigger payoff in 2024. Also, as Patrick Saunders reports, Doyle worked with Kevin Lachance, a hitting instructor with Complete Game. (Lachance recently began working with the Los Angeles Dodgers.)

Still, he understands that changes are inherent to baseball.

“This game is a big game of adjustments. So throughout the season, you’re going to have those tweaks when your swing is not feeling right. You’re going to do whatever you can to make it feel as confident as it can be. That’s what I did, and I finished on a strong note, and I’d like to keep going.”

Doyle knows, too, that staying within himself is key.

“I’m just going be myself like I always am,” he said. “I’m not looking to change a whole ton. I’m just going go out there and play my hardest every single day.”

Update from Spring Training

Okay, Valentine’s Day is firmly in the rear-view mirror. But some of these “dad jokes” are just too good not to share.

Old Friends

Turns out, the Rockies will still be seeing Randal Grichuk this season after the free-agent outfielder signed a one-year, $2 million contract with a mutual option for 2025.

In related news, David Dahl has signed an MiLB deal with the Philadelphia Phillies while Bryan Shaw will spend another season with the Chicago White Sox and Chase Anderson will be hanging out with Connor Joe and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

