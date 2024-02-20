Colorado Rockies prospects: No. 7, Drew Romo

7. Drew Romo (561 points, 23 ballots)

In my opinion, Romo is Colorado’s catcher of the future, full stop. The 22-year-old backstop has fallen off the back of the top 100 prospect lists he was on this time last year, but I’m still a believer he’s a primary MLB catcher. The 6’1”, 205-pound catcher is a member of quite possibly the riskiest prospect demographic out there: a high school catcher who is also a switch-hitter to boot. Still, Romo provides a strong floor as a plus defensive player with Gold Glove potential behind the plate.

Mid-season 2023 Rank: 6 High Ballot: 1 (1) Mode Ballot: 6 Future Value: 45, starting catcher Contract Status: 2020 Competitive Balance Round A, Not Rule 5 Eligible, three options remaining MLB ETA: Late 2024

Romo was the first catcher the Rockies had drafted in the top 100 picks since 1998 (he was the highest the franchise has ever picked at 35th overall in 2020, signing for a slot $2.1 million bonus). He played mostly at Double-A Hartford in 2023, where Romo was 2.7 years younger than league average. Romo started off the season cold with a .536 OPS in April and a .590 OPS in May, but he turned it around after that, compiling a .891 OPS in the second half of the season in Hartford.

In all with Hartford, Romo had a .254/.313/.440 line with 13 homers among his 33 extra-base hits and six steals (103 wRC+). He cratered hitting from the right-handed side against lefties, managing only a .468 OPS vs. a .836 OPS batting left-handed, striking out 18% of the time and walking in 8% of PA. It’s still important to remember Romo’s positional utility and youth as well in this discussion — all but 10 of his PA in 2023 came against pitchers who were younger than him.

Defensively, Romo didn’t sparkle behind the plate, despite his reputation. He committed a stunning 14 errors in 78 Double-A games with eight passed balls, throwing out 20% of runners attempting a steal. In all, you’d prefer a few more walks, a bit more power, and cleaner stats behind the plate, but Romo held his own in Double-A in 2023.

Romo earned a late-season cameo promotion to Triple-A Albuquerque, where he went 6-for-17 with a triple and double in four games (123 wRC+). He was then selected for the Arizona Fall League, where Romo caught five of the 11 games he appeared in. Over 48 PA, Romo had a walk-heavy .231/.375/.359 line in the AFL.

Here’s some video on Romo hitting (from the left side) in the AFL courtesy of Baseball America, including some slo-mo looks at the swing:

In addition, here’s some of Romo’s highlights from 2023.

FanGraphs backed off their pre-season 2023 top 100 evaluation of Romo, dropping him down to 11th in the system in June (before his second-half surge) as a 40+ FV player:

Even while he makes an above-average rate of contact at Double-A Hartford, Romo is having a down 2023 with the bat. He also doesn’t look quite the same as a defender. His receiving is still fine, but his arm strength has been more average and his ball-blocking ability has regressed. He looks less twitchy than he has historically, as high school Romo was one of the more athletic catching prospects of the last decade. It’s pertinent to be kind to catchers having a rough stretch, as the physical grind of the position often masks their talent for long periods of time. Romo’s ability to play the position at all, coupled with his contact ability, would be enough to make him a career big leaguer, but he won’t be a primary catcher unless the impact defense we’ve seen from him in the past returns.

Romo is ranked ninth in the system by MLB.com as a 45 FV player, with plus grades on the arm and defense:

When healthy, the switch-hitter has shown the ability to make consistent hard contact. He was better from the right side of the plate in 2022, and while he did improve his walk rate a bit, he’s still a free swinger who could tap into his power more with better selectivity. His 2022 production plummeted in the second half, with a .502 OPS and a 24.8 strikeout rate from July 1 on, something he can show was caused by the injury and not regression of approach. If he can get back in rhythm at the plate, he profiles as a big league regular backstop thanks to his outstanding defensive tools. He has a plus arm and moves well behind the plate with plus athleticism and agility as someone who runs well, especially for a catcher. The Rockies are excited to have him back healthy so he can continue to show he belongs in conversations about the best catching prospects in the game.

Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com slotted Romo 5th in the system this month as a 45 FV player:

Romo is a standout defender with a plus-plus arm and plus bat control. He doesn’t have much in-game power right now, which is harmed by his high chase rate. The offensive bar to clear for catchers is low, so one adjustment could put him back on the Top 100.

Romo just missed the top 100 list of Keith Law of the Athletic in February 2023 and was ranked sixth in the system:

Romo was the Rockies’ second pick in the 2020 draft, an elite defensive catcher for a high schooler who had big questions around his bat, but he’s hit extremely well in pro ball, to the point that he might end up a top-5 catcher in baseball at his peak. He has a short swing with good feel for the barrel, showing enough power to project to average when he fills out, maybe 12-18 homers a year. ... He’s a superb receiver and framer who’s advanced already as a game-caller and has a plus arm, to the point where his glove will be major-league ready before his bat. He’s already enough of a contact hitter, even when young for his levels, with enough strength projection that I think he could end up a .300 hitter with double-digit homers and significant defensive value to boot.

Though Colorado’s Jacob Stallings signing likely consigns Romo to Triple-A to start 2024, I think he’ll make his big league debut later this summer in advance of his 40-man roster eligibility.

The riskiness of Romo’s profile tends to temper enthusiasm about him, but the defensive ability is good enough and the floor for a MLB catcher that provides value is so low that I think a player with Romo’s defensive tools and offensive profile is a very likely switch-hitting big league regular with an above-average ceiling. The defense evaluations backing up a bit led me to place Romo in my 45 FV tier, ninth on my list, but I am still a believer in his ability to become that catcher of the future for the Rockies.