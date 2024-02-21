Colorado Rockies prospects: No. 6, Jordan Beck

6. Jordan Beck (582 points, 23 ballots)

The 22-year-old right-handed outfielder was Colorado’s third pick in 2022 (38th overall in Competitive Balance Round A) but was ranked very closely to the first two picks (fellow PuRPs Sterlin Thompson and Gabriel Hughes) by most national scouts as an impact player. The 6’3”, 225-pounder, who played all three outfield positions at Tennessee with good athleticism and raw power, signed for an above-slot $2.2 million bonus ($2.05 million slot).

Mid-season 2023 Rank: 5 High Ballot: 2 Mode Ballot: 5 Future Value: 50, outfield regular Contract Status: 2022 Competitive Balance Round A, Not Rule 5 Eligible, three options remaining MLB ETA: Late 2024

After a successful professional debut season that saw him excel with both the complex league team and Low-A Fresno, Beck was assigned to High-A Spokane to begin 2023, where he was 0.5 years younger than league average. He continued his minor league success in the Northwest League, mashing to the tune of .292/.378/.566 with 20 homers among his 40 extra-base hits and 11 steals in 341 PA (149 wRC+). The 20 homers led the Northwest League through mid-July, and even at the end of the year was second place in the league.

Beck earned a mid-July promotion to Double-A Hartford, where he was 1.8 years younger than league average. Beck found that level more difficult, but his .240/.342/.406 line with five homers and nine steals in 223 PA was still above league average production (108 wRC+). In all, Beck swatted 25 homers and stole 20 bases (in 25 attempts) on the year.

Notably, Beck hit for power in 2023 while also showing patience, maintaining a nearly 13% between the two levels (slightly higher in Hartford). However, he also struck out nearly a third of the time in Hartford (32%) — a profile that only really works at higher levels if you also walk a ton and hit with authority, ideally while also providing some defensive utility. So far it’s working, but it’s something to watch with Beck is that before Double-A, he had kept his strikeouts closer to 20% of his PA. Defensively, Beck split his time between all three defensive positions as the Rockies managed a crowded outfield picture in Spokane and Hartford, committing two errors and recording eight outfield assists in 114 games.

Here’s a 2023 highlight video of Beck, showing him hitting bombs and swiping bags:

Beck is 81st on the MLB.com’s preseason 2024 top 100 overall list and ranks fourth in the org as a 55 Future Value player:

While there are still some questions about swing-and-miss, it’s pretty clear that Beck is going to be able to keep tapping into his considerable raw power. He finished the 2023 season with 61 extra-base hits and was tied for third in the organization with his 134 wRC+. He has good bat speed and uses his leveraged swing to punish mistakes and drive the ball to all fields. He will rack up a fair share of strikeouts, but he’s worked to offset that by drawing more walks as a pro. Beck runs better than one might expect given his big 6-foot-3 frame, and isn’t afraid to use that speed on the basepaths. The Rockies have been pleasantly surprised how good he’s been defensively while seeing time in all three outfield spots. He might still best be suited as a super-athletic right-field type who puts up big run production numbers annually.

The profile is highlighted by a 60 arm grade as well as 55 grades on his power, speed, and defense.

FanGraphs is lower on Beck due to swing and miss concerns with the profile, ranking him ninth in the org as a 40+ FV player in June 2023:

Beck is crushing the Northwest League on paper, but I’m not making any alterations to his evaluation or FV grade. He’s a fair right field prospect, with a hulking frame, above-average raw power, and a hit tool that is likely to mature below the big league average. Beck is playing a mix of all three outfield positions and his feel isn’t great for any of them. He’s very likely to end up in a corner and has a little ways to go to be considered average there. That’s going to put a ton of pressure on his bat. Beck has enough power to profile in a corner, with wrist-flicking oppo pop and an ability to drop the bat head and yank pull-side contact out to left field. But its playability is limited to low pitches right now. He’s swinging underneath a lot of fastballs, something that will become more of an issue against upper-level pitching. Beck’s bottom-hand dominant swing lopes through the lower portion of the zone, and I think there will have to be an eventual adjustment for Beck to continue hitting this way against harder-throwing arms. Beck is definitely a prospect, but readers are cautioned against simply scouting his statline. There are swing elements that put Beck at risk of falling short of the lofty offensive bar he’d need to clear to be an everyday player.

Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com ranked Beck 25th among 2022 draft prospects (just ahead of Hughes and Thompson) and placed him eighth in the system (still ahead of Colorado’s first two picks in 2022) with a 45 FV grade earlier this month:

[Compared to Thompson], Beck has a tick more raw power and even more feel for lifting the ball in games, along with being a bit better corner outfield defender, but he has less innate bat-to-ball ability.

Keith Law of the Athletic was highest on Beck in the draft, ranking him 14th overall pre-draft and just ranked him sixth in the system:

Beck’s full-season debut saw him smoke High-A pitching for a .292/.378/.566 line, after which he moved up to Double A and ran into the traditional trouble, whiffing on sliders down and away as well as fastballs up above the top of the zone. He played all three outfield spots last year, with enough range to handle center but not to be plus and plenty of arm for right field, where he might end up a plus defender given his speed and athleticism. He’s got plus power and his ball/strike recognition isn’t as behind as his pitch recognition, so he could still end up a soft regular even without a big adjustment, although he needs to pick up spin a lot better to become a league-average everyday player or more.

Beck has yet to hit a wall in the minors, though his Double-A stat line wasn’t as pretty as those at the other levels. Scouts like Beck’s raw power, defensive utility, and athleticism but have concerns with his approach at the plate and the swing-and-miss in his game. The former traits give Beck a high ceiling but the latter traits make it less likely he attains that ceiling. I ranked Beck fifth on my list as a 50 FV player.

The Rockies now have quite a bit of system depth in the outfield — four of the top six PuRPs are at least potentially outfielders who spent time at Double-A in 2023 — as well as at the big league level. It’s unclear what Beck’s future big-league fit will be, but he’s certainly forced his way into the picture. If the opportunity arises, Beck could conceivably be a big-league factor as soon as later this year (though he’s not Rule 5 eligible until after 2025) if he is able to make some approach adjustments with more exposure to upper level pitching.