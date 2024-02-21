We all know the answer to the question posed in the headline of this article. The common response we’ll see on social media will likely be something along the lines of “he’ll actually have to play.”

This is a legitimate concern to have, more on that in a second, but what else will Kris Bryant need to do to make the 2024 season successful in the eyes of the team and fans alike?

Play more games

Entering his third year with the Colorado Rockies, the tenure of Bryant has been less than advertised when he signed a fated seven-year, $182 million prior to the 2022 season. Since signing the contract, Bryant has played in just 122 games of the possible 324 games for the Rockies. Injuries have been the nagging issue for Bryant, preventing him from playing on the field. While some injuries, like getting hit in the hand with a fastball three times in a weekend, are out of his control, his durability as a whole has been concerning.

In his first season, foot and back injuries limited him to just 42 games. He managed to double that total in 2023 by playing in 80 games, but those playing totals are more reminiscent of a veteran backup on the bench and now the marquee free agent earning $28 million. So, what is the ideal amount of playing time expectations for Bryant in 2024? While something close to 150 games would be amazing, the standard of expectations for Bryant is so low right now that 100 games seem like the right pick.

If Bryant hadn’t suffered a broken bone in his hand last season, he likely would have reached that mark last season. Remaining healthy will be of the utmost importance for Bryant and there is hope that the move to first base will go a long way in helping his body. In his third season, Bryant has already been moved to become the primary starter at his third position. First base is less demanding on the body and will hopefully keep him fresh to not only keep him healthy but also help his offensive side of things. However, the Rockies really need to get the notion that he can still play some games in right field out of their head.

Find more power

The Rockies signed Bryant with the hope that he could bring some power into the lineup and be a key producer. Instead, in 516 plate appearances Bryant has produced just 15 home runs, a .259 AVG and a .740 OPS. He has produced 119 hits, 82 of which have been singles, and driven in 45 runs. In 2023, he recorded a 73 wRC+ and had a .270 batting average on balls in play. More concerning was the .133 isolated power that was a career low in 2023, showing that Bryant’s bat has been nowhere near the MVP caliber the Rockies were hoping for.

In order to find success in 2024, Bryant has to find a way to bring some consistent thump into his bat. Bryant's average exit velocity and hard-hit rates ranked in the bottom percentiles of the league. When he did get his hits, there were often lazy bloop singles or a ground ball that managed to find a hole. When he did make solid contact with a glimpse into the past, the ball rocketed off his bat, resulting in 10 home runs last season, but it’s been so inconsistent.

The hope for Bryant is that he can perform at a higher level at the plate. That means having a batting average close to .300 (something he accomplished in his short 42 games in 2022) and an OPS pushing .800. Add in 15 or more home runs and 70+ RBI and you’ve got yourself a solid contributing player, even if it falls short of the price you paid for him. The fact remains that Bryant has to take some leaps forward this year at the plate and start taking advantage of his home ballpark.

Become a great leader

This one is a little more intangible and will be difficult for us to track over the course of the season, but it’s an important aspect of his 2024 season. As the highest-paid player on the Rockies and the player with an esteemed reputation, Bryant will have to continue to evolve as a leader in the clubhouse. Over the past two seasons, it’s a role that Bryant had to assume more and more as he sat on the bench. His leadership became an important part of Nolan Jones’s breakout season last year.

The Rockies didn’t sign Bryant just because he was a former MVP and World Series champion, but rather for the person that he is. They wanted him to bring that history of his success to a young team with the hopes that he could help lead them to contention over the course of the contract. I believe that Bryant has grown into that role, albeit apprehensive at first, and will have to continue to develop as a clubhouse leader this season.

Charlie Blackmon underwent the same change overtime but is potentially in his final season with the Rockies. Kyle Freeland is a staple in the clubhouse, but that leadership also lends itself more to the pitching staff. The Rockies need a veteran like Bryant to take up the reigns and lead the charge, lifting up the young players that surround him. Establishing a clubhouse culture and accountability often falls upon the veteran leaders of the team and Bryant will need to continue to develop and foster that relationship in the clubhouse.

What is success?

The signing of Bryant is probably one of the most unnecessary moves in Rockies history. Thus far it has not panned out and is already considered a disaster. However, I still have faith that Bryant can find success in a Rockies uniform and recoup some losses from the amount of money he’s being paid. He won’t live up to the contract, but that doesn’t mean he can’t still be a good player for the Rockies. He just has to find a way to stay on the field and be an offensive threat at the plate, helping him be the leader they need him to be.

★★★

Two lefty prospects in line for a big league chance with Rox | MLB.com

Spring training is a time to assess potential options that could play a role at some point in the regular season and the Rockies are going to be taking long looks at Joe Rock and Carson Palmquist as potential cogs in the machine this season. The two lefties have shown glimpses of excellence while also showing there is still some development left to do before they are truly ready.

Colorado Rockies 2024 top 20 prospects: Sterlin Thompson, Chase Dollander lead the way | The Athletic ($)

Keith Law dropped his top 20 prospects for the Rockies and it’s likely a lot differently looking than you’d expected. He ranked Sterlin Thompson as the Rockies top prospect, followed by Chase Dollander and Yanquiel Fernandez. Adael Amador, interestingly, was ranked fourth on the list.

Law writes, “I assumed he would be on the top-100 list going into the process, but the more I talked to scouts and execs, the clearer it became that the industry doesn’t view him as highly as I might have on my own.”

★★★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!