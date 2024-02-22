Colorado Rockies prospects: No. 5, Sterlin Thompson

5. Sterlin Thompson (584 points, 23 ballots)

Fair or not, Thompson’s progress will be judged in part by Rockies fans by the fact his draft pick (31st overall in 2022) was the only compensation Colorado received for Trevor Story leaving in free agency, instead of a widely-assumed deadline trade. The good news is that thus far Thompson has hit the snot out of the ball as a pro and is already in Double-A.

Mid-season 2023 Rank: 7 High Ballot: 3 Mode Ballot: 5, 7 Future Value: 45, high average bat without a clear position Contract Status: 2022 First Round, Not Rule 5 Eligible, three options remaining MLB ETA: Late 2024

Thompson (who was born in Longmont) signed for a slot bonus of just over $2.43 million as a productive draft-eligible sophomore college hitter from the toughest conference in NCAA. The 22-year-old 6’4” lefty hitter, right-handed thrower split time between second base and the outfield in college at Florida, but as a professional he has played the majority of his time at third base with some time at second and the corner outfield positions.

Thompson was assigned to High-A Spokane to begin 2023, where he was 0.4 years younger than league average. He missed all of May with an injury, but when he was on the field Thompson was mashing. He hit .323/.399/.520 with seven homers among his 30 extra-base hits and 14 steals in 263 PA for Spokane (146 wRC+). The Rockies promoted Thompson to Double-A Hartford in early August, where he was 1.7 years younger than league average.

Upper-minors pitching slowed down Thompson a bit, as he compiled a .238/.333/.429 line with seven homers and three steals with a 22% K rate in 144 PA at the level (111 wRC+). The lefty hitter mashed against both lefties (.902 OPS) and righties (.853 OPS). Defensively, Thompson committed six errors (five at third base) in 83 defensive games. Thompson was then assigned to the Arizona Fall League and bounced back offensively, hitting .338/.460/.475 with nine extra base hits in 80 PA. He split time between second base and the outfield defensively.

Here’s some video of Thompson hitting in the 2023 AFL, including some slo-mo looks at the swing at the end:

Keith Law of the Athletic ranks Thompson atop the system (as a OF/IF), ranking him 70th overall in MLB earlier this month:

[Thompson] arrived in pro ball as an advanced hitter from the University of Florida with an uncertain positional profile. The Rockies have moved him around the diamond a bunch, trying him at third and second while giving him some time in the outfield, although in the end it’s his bat that will carry him. Thompson might have a true plus hit tool already, with a pretty simple swing and excellent bat speed, rotating his hips enough to get to at least average power, and he’s shown he can hit left-handed pitching so far in pro ball. He’s best in an outfield corner who has shown he can make the routine plays at second or third to give him some versatility and open up more paths to the majors. There was concern when he was an amateur that he’d have to play first base and might not have the power to profile there; I don’t think either of those things is true at this point, especially not the positional questions, as he’s fine in the outfield and looks like he’ll at least have the average/doubles power to be a strong regular there. He should see the majors at some point this year and could very quickly become the Rockies’ best hitter for average.

MLB.com had Thompson ranked 29th in the draft as a 50 FV player and place him sixth in the system (as a 3B/OF) with a 55 hit tool:

It’s hard not to like Thompson’s setup and swing from the left side of the plate. He has a very solid approach and sticks to his gameplan with conviction. He’s always been a hit-over-power type, one who hunts doubles and not home runs, but there’s plenty of extra-base authority for him to tap into. He’s never going to sell out for power, but 15 or more homers a year in the big leagues isn’t unreasonable. Thompson was a shortstop in his prep days, and while the Gators gave him some time at second base, he mostly manned right field. He likes playing on the dirt, and the Rockies worked third base back into his game late in the year, thinking he has the actions and more than enough arm for it. He’ll keep up versatility by playing a corner outfield and third, giving the Rockies options to get his advanced bat into the lineup.

FanGraphs ranked Thompson 46th among draft prospects and slotted him at sixth in the system as a 45 FV player in June 2023, albeit as a DH as the defensive evaluation is not optimistic:

Thompson doesn’t have a position. He’s no better a third base defender than a lot of people reading this sentence right now, and barring a successful conversion to the outfield, he projects as a DH. It means he’s going to have to rake to be a big leaguer. The good news is, he might. While he isn’t as physically impressive as a DH-only stud like Jorge Soler, Thompson’s bat control and feel for the strike zone elevates modest physical tools enough to make him a likely big league contributor. He has a compact lefty swing and is adept at barrelling fastballs and sending them to all fields. He rarely ever misses an in-zone heater and can drop the bat head and hit ones down-and-in, or flatten his path and drive fastballs at the letters the other way. Thompson struggled to connect with secondary pitches at Florida, but his ability to spot them in mid-air and lay off of them has served him well so far in pro ball. His chase rates are supremely low, which is helping him target pitches he can drive as well as take a walk. The upper-level track record of a Michael Busch or Edouard Julien, two DH-only Top 100 prospects, is not yet here. Thompson’s lack of overt physical tools means most of his prospect stock will be determined by his performance rather than how he looks. He missed all of May with an injury but when healthy, he’s been the most consistent hitter on a stacked Spokane roster.

ESPN.com ranked Thompson 9th in the system as a 45 FV player (RF defensively) earlier this month:

Thompson has dabbled at second and third base along with both corner outfield spots, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he tries some first base soon. He’s a solid hitter with 20-ish home run potential and a feel for lifting the ball, so he has low-end every-day upside.

In Thompson, I see a hit-over-power prospect with uncertain defensive utility (there’s a lot of variance in the above scouting reports on this point) where the hit tool will need to carry him up the prospect ladder. Thompson appears to be a particularly good version of this prospect profile (he’s got decent raw power too) and the hit tool is the most important one, but it certainly is a narrower path to success than I would like. Still, the pedigree and production even into the upper minors in 2023 are enough to rank Thompson eighth on my list as a 45 FV player. I can envision him as an option for the Rockies as soon as late this year if an opportunity arises.