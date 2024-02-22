The Colorado Rockies have once again found themselves in an all-too-familiar situation: a former top prospect is now out of minor league options. Now the team needs to either have him on the Opening Day 26-man roster, or risk exposing him to waivers after spring training. It happened to Raimel Tapia and Yonathan Daza in recent memory. Now it’s happening to Elehuris Montero.

Despite being the headline prospect the Rockies got from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Nolan Arenado, Montero has been woefully mismanaged. Around this time last year I pleaded with the organization to stop mishandling him. Montero was coming off a season in which he made his big league debut but also bounced back and forth between the Rockies and the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes. His playing time with the Rockies was sporadic at best and he didn’t see his first true consistent playing time until the final two months of the season.

When all was said and done in 2022 he had hit .233/.270/.432 across 53 total games and 185 plate appearances. He struggled to find a consistent plate approach and carried a strikeout rate of 32.4% while drawing just eight walks.

Montero had nothing left to prove in the minors and I argued the only way the Rockies could figure out what they had in the young slugger was to give him consistent MLB at-bats. It would be difficult with a crowded infield heading into 2023, but it was something the team had to figure out.

Thankfully, Montero did find himself on the Opening Day roster in 2023 due in part to a strong spring training in which he hit .297/.348/.563 in 64 at-bats with five home runs. An unfortunate boon for Montero was also the shoulder injury second baseman Brendan Rodgers suffered in camp. The Rockies moved Ryan McMahon to second and Montero was named the Opening Day starter at third base.

Montero had a difficult start to the 2023 season. He had an OPS of just .669 with one home run and struck out 21 times. He also played very poor defense at third base with -4 outs above average and three errors in the first month of the season. His defensive struggles led to his benching and demotion to Triple-A Albuquerque while Ryan McMahon reclaimed the hot corner.

When CJ Cron was injured in late May, Montero received another opportunity on the Rockies roster as their primary first baseman and occasional designated hitter. During this 19-game stretch from May 29th to July 2nd Montero again struggled. He hit just .146/.155/.273 with another 23 strikeouts and just one walk before being sent back to Albuquerque when Cron returned.

In late July Montero was recalled again and was finally given consistent playing time thanks to the Rockies being active at the trade deadline. Over the last two months of the season he finally found some rhythm. While he still struck out frequently—a whopping 67 times—he also slashed .270/.328/.429 with nine home runs over the final 50 games of the year.

With spring training games starting tomorrow the Rockies still need to figure out what to do with Montero. Despite him being just 25-years-old, they might already be out of time.

If Montero doesn’t make the cut for Opening Day the Rockies will have no choice but to expose him to waivers and potentially lose the only remaining former prospect they have from the trade that brought him here.

Making matters worse is that Montero still faces many of the same obstacles as last year. The Rockies are crowded at first base and DH. Kris Bryant is expected to be the Rockies’ primary first baseman and Charlie Blackmon the primary DH. Montero would need to cycle back and forth between spots and seems unlikely to get regular playing time in-between starts. He also faces competition from fellow young players Hunter Goodman and Michael Toglia.

On media day Rockies General Manager Bill Schmidt alluded that Kris Bryant could play more right field if Montero does well in spring training. That plan doesn’t carry much water considering it negates the reason Bryant was moved to first base to begin with: poor outfield defense and a desire to keep their highly paid superstar healthy for a season. Even if Bryant did play right field more than just occasionally, it would still leave little room for Montero to get regular at-bats.

The Rockies are at a crossroads with Montero. If they truly believe in his ability to contribute to this team’s future, they need to make some roster moves and facilitate playing time. If they’re not sold then they need to make a decision before Opening Day. They will need to either trade him to a team that wants him and recoup some value, or expose him to waivers.

The clock is ticking.

★ ★ ★

The Rockies got lucky when reliever Daniel Bard’s knee injury turned out to be less serious than expected, but he still required surgery. The 38-year-old righty says his knee feels good following the procedure and has joined his team in Arizona. However, the team won’t discuss a timeline for his return until he is throwing bullpens and pitching from the mound.

★ ★ ★

