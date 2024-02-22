Rockies announce spring training broadcast schedule

The Colorado Rockies have announced their spring training broadcast schedule. In total, 16 games, including the first game on February 23 and the Spring Breakout game on March 16, will be broadcast for the team. KOA radio will broadcast 13 games along with six games made available on Rockies.tv, the team’s new streaming option.

While Rockies.tv will cost $19.99 per month/$99.99 for the full regular season, all six spring training games can be streamed for free. To access these games without buying a subscription, fans will simply need to make an MLB.com account, with no credit card necessary. The radio feed will be available via iHeart Radio in the Denver area or can be accessed through the Gameday Audio feed found through the MLB app and MLB.com.

With the exception of Jenny Cavnar, who recently made history as the new primary play-by-play voice for the Oakland Athletics, the 2023 TV broadcast crew for the Rockies will return for the 2024 season. Drew Gooden resumes his duties as the primary play-by-play along with analysts Jeff Huson, Ryan Spilborghs and Cory Sullivan with Kelsey Wingert and Marc Stout returning to their roles as sideline reporters. On the radio side of things, Jack Corrigan and Jerry Schemmel will both return.

While streaming and radio are set in stone, there are still questions remaining about the details of being able to watch the Rockies via traditional cable means. The team announced that details will be announced sometime before the team’s season opener on March 28 in Arizona.

Some fans are still wondering about further logistics of a subscription for Rockies.tv, such as if the free MLB.tv subscription from T-Mobile includes the Rockies package. In our research, we were led to the MLB.tv help center page that provides the following answers:

How do I watch Rockies baseball if I live outside of the Colorado area?

“Existing out-of-market MLB.TV Yearly and Monthly subscribers, including subscribers who received a subscription via T-Mobile, can continue to watch Colorado Rockies games on MLB.TV. Non-subscribers will need to purchase an MLB.TV Yearly or Monthly subscription in order to watch. Full details on all MLB.TV product offerings can be found here.”

Can MLB.TV All Teams Subscribers Watch Rockies’ games on MLB.TV in the Colorado area?

“Only users that have specifically purchased the 2024 ROCKIES.TV package or the ROCKIES.TV / MLB.TV Bundle subscription will be able to stream Rockies games in the Colorado area. MLB.TV subscribers will not have access and will need to purchase the ROCKIES.TV Package in order to stream Rockies games in the Colorado area.”

To summarize, fans who are in the Rockies television market and have a free MLB.tv subscription from T-Mobile will need to purchase a separate Rockies.tv subscription due to blackout policies of the standard MLB.tv package. Alternatively, fans in the Rockies market who don’t have a gift subscription can buy a bundle that includes MLB.tv and Rockies.tv for $199.99 for the season. Fans who live outside of the market will not be affected and can watch Rockies games as they normally would on MLB.tv.

