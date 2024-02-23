Colorado Rockies prospects: No. 4, Yanquiel Fernandez

4. Yanquiel Fernandez (605 points, 23 ballots)

The ball just sounds different coming off Fernandez’s bat. The 21-year-old lefty outfielder (who signed for $295k in 2019 out of Cuba) is well-known for making loud contact, and did a lot of that in 2022 with Low-A Fresno as one of the youngest players in the league. He did a lot more of that in 2023 too. Fernandez is lauded for his plus power projection and good feel for hitting, though his below-average speed limits him to the corner outfield positions.

Mid-season 2023 Rank: 3 High Ballot: 2 Mode Ballot: 3 Future Value: 50, corner outfield regular Contract Status: 2019 IFA (CU), 40 Man Roster, three options remaining MLB ETA: Late 2024

After a three game stint back in Low-A to begin 2023, the 6’2” Fernandez was assigned to High-A Spokane in mid-April, where he was one of the youngest players in the league at 2.4 years below league average. Fernandez responded well to the challenge. In 268 PA with Spokane, Fernandez hit .319/.355/.605 with 17 homers among his 34 extra-base hits (147 wRC+). Fernandez even limited his strikeouts to 18% of his PA, a step forward from 2022. That was enough for the Rockies to promote him to Double-A Hartford in late June, where Fernandez is 3.7 years younger than league average.

Fernandez homered in his first game with Hartford and he went yard in four of his first eight games. Fernandez was selected to the prestigious MLB Futures Game a couple weeks later. In the game, Fernandez hit a single and was clocked at over 103 MPH on an in-game throw to third base:

It wasn't accurate enough to get Spencer Jones going first to third, but ...



this Yanquiel Fernandez throw came in at 103.3 mph. That would be the hardest throw by a #Rockies outfielder in the Statcast Era (since 2015). pic.twitter.com/963Kr99eC1 — Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) July 9, 2023

The league caught up with Fernandez after his hot Double-A start, as he hit just three long balls in the season’s last two months and struggled majorly to make contact. Still, though Fernandez’s .206/.262/.362 line (69 wRC+) in Hartford wasn’t elite, the fact that he did it as a 20-year-old in Double-A very much is. Fernandez struck out in 33% of PA in Hartford (6% walks), a number that will need to come down if he’s going to actualize the star potential he showed in 2023. He continued to show almost no platoon splits with his OPS even as he faced upper level pitching.

Defensively, Fernandez appeared only in right field (or as a DH), where he had four errors and 11 outfield assists in 101 games. Fernandez finished 2023 with a month in the Puerto Rico Winter League, and though he scuffled there (hitting .225/.271/.270 in 96 PA), he got some valuable reps against much older pitching (he was 6.2 years younger than league average).

Here’s some video of Fernandez’s 2023 highlights. I’m particularly fond of the throw at the five minute mark:

Keith Law of the Athletic ranked Fernandez 82nd overall in MLB earlier this month, 3rd in the system:

[Fernandez] makes very hard contact and projects to 30-homer power in a neutral environment, while he has the easy plus arm to handle right field, although his range will probably be 45ish in either corner. It comes down to discipline, as he chases too many pitches out of the zone, and Double-A arms were able to exploit this with breaking stuff where A-ball guys weren’t. He’s a good enough bad-ball hitter to get away with expanding the zone a little, just not to the extent that he did after his promotion. There’s too much power and strength here to ignore, and the environments he’ll face in Triple A and the majors will help him even if he never gets past 45 plate discipline, with .300+ averages and 30 homers quite possible with Coors Field as his home park.

MLB.com ranks Fernandez third in the system and 72nd in MLB as a 55 FV player, highlighted by plus power and throwing grades:

There are still plenty of reasons to be bullish about Fernandez, starting with his easily plus raw power from the left side of the plate. Even with his struggles in Double-A, the Futures Gamer hit 25 homers in 2023, and he has the ability to drive the ball to all fields with ease. The jump in his strikeout rate to nearly 33 percent with Hartford is a cause for concern, as his miss and chase rates — especially against breaking stuff — skyrocketed. He’s always going to be a very aggressive hitter, but there’s confidence the 21-year-old will make adjustments because he did just that when initially fed a steady diet of soft stuff during his full-season debut in 2022. A below-average runner, Fernandez has a plus arm that fits the right field profile well, though he’ll be an average defender at best. His run-production potential fits that profile, too, if he can refine his approach again and make better swing decisions while recognizing spin. If all goes his way, he has the chance to be a true middle-of-the-order threat in Colorado.

Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com slotted Fernandez 3rd in the system pre-season earlier this month as a 45+ FV player (126th overall):

I’ll always be slower to get on board with Fernandez’s type of player than other evaluators. He’s a 6-foot-2 lefty hitter with huge raw power — something like 30-35 home runs annually if things click — and he belted 25 last season. What worries me is his swing rate (57%, about 10% worse than average) and chase rate (rate of swinging at pitches outside the zone: 38%, about 12% worse than average) are in the danger zone of tanking his average, on-base percentage and slugging against big league caliber pitching. On top of that, he is a below-average runner with a fringy arm and below-average defensive ability in a corner outfield spot. He does have some innate bat-to-ball ability, and he’s still young enough to get those swing and chase rates to around average, along with lifting the ball more to actualize his upside. But that’s a lot of ifs for me.

FanGraphs ranks Fernandez third (in June 2023) as a 45+ FV prospect (emphasis mine):

Fernandez is absolutely raking right now, but beware of corner guys with plate discipline this poor. His performance so far in 2023 is not sustainable; players whose swinging strike rates are this high (nearly 16% as of list publication) but who strike out as little as Fernandez has this year (17%) don’t exist at the big league level. That isn’t to say that Fernandez isn’t talented, in fact quite the opposite. He’s a strapping, broad-shouldered young man with considerable thunder in his hands, a more muscular physique than is typical for a hitter this age, and much better rotational athleticism than a hitter this physical typically touts. He can do real damage without taking out-of-control swings (though that doesn’t stop him from swinging out of his shoes), giving him the look of a dangerous lefty stick with a contact and power blend that is undercut by his plate discipline. Fernandez torches pitches in the middle/down portion of the zone and is going to hit some epic pull-side homers in the big leagues. The lift in his swing helps ensure that he will get to power when he makes contact. There’s still a ton of approach-related risk here but enough feel to hit to support a corner platoon profile, with a chance for Fernandez to take a leap and be an impact player if the youngster can become more selective.

Clearly Fernandez is a bat-first prospect with limited defensive utility (albeit a cannon of an arm) and he’ll need to be able to show he can stick in right field as he moves up the ladder. The good news is the offensive profile is quite exciting, boasting both plus power and decent bat to ball ability (with some glaring plate discipline issues).

That kind of true impact offensive profile helps Fernandez stand out even in a deeper Rockies system and is why he earned a 40-man roster spot this off-season. I ranked him fourth on my list as a 50 FV player. I suspect we’ll see Fernandez back in Double-A to start 2024, but he could push for a big league cameo late in the year.