Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 1 thread: Tommy Henry vs. Carson Palmquist

Today, we have real Colorado Rockies baseball.
The Rockies will begin their Spring Training season as they usually do: with a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. While the Rockies are clearly rebuilding, the D-backs, coming off a National League pennant, have spent the offseason shoring up areas of weakness.
And now to the details. Tommy Henry will take the mound for the Diamondbacks while Carson Palmquist will start for the Rockies.
First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT
TV: Rockies.tv and the MLB Network
Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)
Lineups
For the visiting Diamondbacks:
Today's #Dbacks lineup vs. Rockies:— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) February 23, 2024
Marte | 2B
McCarthy | RF
Moreno | C
Walker | 1B
Pederson | LF
Suárez | 3B
Perdomo | SS
Melendez | DH
Barrosa | CF
---
Henry | P pic.twitter.com/h3ekFd5nhO
And the home Rockies:
Game 1 at Salt River Fields— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) February 23, 2024
⏰ 1:10 PM MT pic.twitter.com/SBM5DFN8qp
Final score
Colorado Rockies 3, Arizona Diamondbacks 0
