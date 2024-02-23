Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 1 thread: Tommy Henry vs. Carson Palmquist

Today, we have real Colorado Rockies baseball.

The Rockies will begin their Spring Training season as they usually do: with a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. While the Rockies are clearly rebuilding, the D-backs, coming off a National League pennant, have spent the offseason shoring up areas of weakness.

And now to the details. Tommy Henry will take the mound for the Diamondbacks while Carson Palmquist will start for the Rockies.

First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT

TV: Rockies.tv and the MLB Network

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups

For the visiting Diamondbacks:

Today's #Dbacks lineup vs. Rockies:



Marte | 2B

McCarthy | RF

Moreno | C

Walker | 1B

Pederson | LF

Suárez | 3B

Perdomo | SS

Melendez | DH

Barrosa | CF

---

Henry | P

And the home Rockies:

Game 1 at Salt River Fields

https://t.co/Zuk9iHGuhV

⏰ 1:10 PM MT

Final score

Colorado Rockies 3, Arizona Diamondbacks 0