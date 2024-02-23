 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 1 thread: Tommy Henry vs. Carson Palmquist

And so, it begins.

By Renee Dechert
MLB: Colorado Rockies-Workouts Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Today, we have real Colorado Rockies baseball.

The Rockies will begin their Spring Training season as they usually do: with a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. While the Rockies are clearly rebuilding, the D-backs, coming off a National League pennant, have spent the offseason shoring up areas of weakness.

And now to the details. Tommy Henry will take the mound for the Diamondbacks while Carson Palmquist will start for the Rockies.

First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT

TV: Rockies.tv and the MLB Network

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups

For the visiting Diamondbacks:

And the home Rockies:

Final score

Colorado Rockies 3, Arizona Diamondbacks 0

