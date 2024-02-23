The 2024 season is here.

The Rockies take on the Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in the first spring training game today,

In a time centered on optimism and fresh starts, how should Rockies fans approach this season?

The Rockies are coming off 103 losses in the worst season in franchise history. Many projections (Baseball Prospectus, Fangraphs and RotoChamp) have the Rockies slated to be the worst team in the majors in 2024.

What’s realistic to hope for when it comes to wins? How does that mesh with the development of young players and the desire for the clubhouse to develop a culture of winning?

Personally, I don’t want to lose my joy in the Rockies or baseball. I want to have reasonable expectations, but it’s also exhausting to set the bar so low again.

So, I’ve appointed Clint Hurdle as my expectations guide. At Rockies Fest, Hurdle spoke in a development panel with director of player development Chris Forbes and assistant director Jesse Stender. The winningest manager in Rockies history with a 534-625 record (.461 winning percentage) in his 2002-09 tenure, Hurdle talked about a range of topics. His thoughts on expectations are very fitting heading into the first spring training game.

With second-year players as the starters in center field, left field, and shortstop, and others vying for right field and looking to establish themselves in the rotation and bullpen, the Rockies are a very young team. Obviously, young players have expectations of themselves and fans have high expectations as well.

“I tell them be careful with expectations. I say this with fans all the time too because expectations often lead to resentments,” Hurdle said. “I learned this hard as a manager because I see a young player coming up and I have these expectations. He should be able to do this, this, and this. Then when he doesn’t perform at that level, I get disappointed in him because he’s not meeting my expectations and they might not even be fair.”

Oh. Right. I can’t set All-Star-level expectations and be disappointed if Nolan Jones, Brenton Doyle and Ezequiel Tovar don’t hit them. I can’t just expect that Cal Quantrill and Dakota Hudson will solidify the rotation as two reliable veterans who can adjust that quickly to pitching at altitude and sea level and then back to altitude. It’s not fair to them and it just sets me up to be let down.

I am hopeful the young players can keep developing. If the pitchers can avoid posting the worst ERA in MLB like in 2023, maybe that’s the first step.

Hurdle talked about his expectations lessons while managing the Pirates. He said it helped him be a better manager, and it started with setting the expectation that he wants players to be the best players they can be and “do it consistently.”

Before the season started, Hurdle brought each player into his office and asked, “What do you think my expectations for you are?” He then shared the conversation he had with Starling Marte. The talented young player hoped to hit 20 home runs, 40 doubles, drive in 90 runs, and steal 40 bases. Hurdle replied, “Dude, you’ll win the MVP if that happens. You’re 22 years old.” Marte responded, “Yeah, but I know that’s what you want.”

Hurdle said that each player threw unrealistic All-Star stats at him. He started giving a standard response: “All I want you to do is show up and be the best teammate you can be, work as hard as you can work, and get a little bit better each day. Run balls out, play hard, and play for the fans. Those are my expectations.”

As Hurdle reflected, he said the expectations conversations were a great learning tool for him.

“It was amazing because it just got rid of a lot of clutter. Because I never realized they were trying to play to my expectations, but they didn’t even know. They were shooting for things that weren’t even real. That’s unfair.”

If all the Rockies, or even most, are the best teammates they can be, if they work as hard as they can work, if they get a little bit better each day, if they run balls out, if they play hard, and if they play for the fans, could I be happy? I think so. If they do those things, that work ethic will start to become foundational and I believe the Rockies will win more games. If that’s 10 more wins than 2023, then that could be a win. A 69-93 record isn’t great, but it could be enough progress to be satisfied in 2024 and optimistic for an even better season in 2025.

Beyond his charisma and humor, Hurdle also has a strong desire to win. He made that clear when he discussed why he decided to come back as a special assistant to general manager Bill Schmidt after the 2021 season. Instead of managing, he said he wanted to work in development to guide young coaches and young players.

“The major league thing — it’s in the rearview mirror. I enjoyed it and now I want to put in all my efforts and energies into bringing back and helping build a championship team,” Hurdle said. “A world championship team here at Coors Field. That’s easier to say when you are not the manager.”

From Jeff Bridich’s lack of competitiveness with his infamous low-bar remark that “[w]e certainly strive for World Series participation” in 2021 to Dick Monfort’s wildly inaccurate .500 prediction in 2023, Rockies fans don’t always get the best models from the front office. With Hurdle, it’s building a championship team. Of course, this is a process. It won’t happen this year or even the next, but at least Hurdle expressed winning it all as a goal. That helps establish a winning culture, even if it’s still far down the road.

As we head into the 2024 season, I plan to use Hurdle’s expectations guidance to help manage my frustrations and aspirations. Maybe it will form a sustainable model for being a Rockies fan after five losing seasons with a young team trying to learn how to become a winning MLB team.

★ ★ ★

Rockies announce spring training broadcast schedule | Purple Row

When the Rockies take on Arizona today, the game will not only be on KOA radio, but also the debut for Rockies.tv. Throughout spring training, KOA radio will broadcast 13 games and Rockies.tv will show six.

Bryant sees joy, fun as keys for turnaround in ‘24 | MLB.com

There haven’t been a whole lot of good times for Kris Bryant as a Colorado Rockie. With injuries sidelining him for the majority of his two years in purple, he was able to find joy in competitive bets with Nolan Jones last year. Reminding him of friendly wagers with his brother as a kid, Bryant joyfully purchased a Rolex for Jones when the rookie passed the mark of 20 homers, 20 stolen bases, and 62 RBI. The relationship and throwbacks to Little League is helping Bryant enjoy the game despite his recent challenges.

MLB breakout candidates: One player from all 30 teams who could make a surprise impact in 2024 | CBSSports.com

With so much hype for Nolan Jones, that’s the Rockies player I have come to expect on all these lists. However, this one taps Ezequiel Tovar — for his offense.

★ ★ ★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!