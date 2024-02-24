Colorado Rockies Weekend Discussion Thread: February 24-25, 2024

Pitchers and catchers reported last week and the full squad had their first workout on Tuesday. Yesterday was the Colorado Rockies’ first game, where they beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0. Elehuris Montero homered in the fourth to put the Rockies on the board, Brenton Doyle went 2-for-2, and Grant Lavigne stole a base. The pitchers also allowed just five hits.

So, what are your thoughts after seeing the first game action for the 2024 Colorado Rockies?

