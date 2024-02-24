Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 2 thread: Noah Davis vs. Ryne Nelson

The Colorado Rockies are playing two games today, but only one against the Arizona Diamondbacks will be broadcast on Rockies networks.

Noah Davis will take the mound for the Rockies at Salt River Fields against D-backs’ righty Ryne Nelson at 1:10pm MT, and across town Peter Lambert will face off against Oakland Athletics’ righty Joe Boyle at 1:05pm MT (Rockies lineup, A’s lineup). If the A’s are broadcasting, perhaps you’ll hear Jenny Cavnar make her play-by-play debut!

Today’s lineup at SRF includes many more veteran starters that yesterday’s opener, and could be a close preview of the Opening Day lineup (at least positions 1-6). Who are you most intrigued to see make their spring debut today?

First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT

TV: Rockies.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: