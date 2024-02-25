Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 4 thread: Karl Kauffmann vs. Colin Rea

The Colorado Rockies (2-1) are playing the Milwaukee Brewers (1-0) today at American Family Fields in Phoenix. Karl Kauffmann, the 26-year-old RHP and 2019 Rockies draft pick, will make his Spring Training debut against RHP Colin Rea.

According to MLB.com’s Thomas Harding, the Rockies are planning to also give time on the mound to RHP Anthony Molina, RHP Justin Lawrence, RHP Chance Adams, RHP Riley Pint and RHP Matt Koch. The Rockies have hit three homers in three games so far this Spring Training with Yanquiel Fernandez, Elehuris Montero and Michael Toglia going yard. All three are in the starting lineup today. Will other Rockies join the homer club or will one of these three mash another?

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m. MT

TV: None

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: