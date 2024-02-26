Colorado Rockies prospects: No. 3, Zac Veen

3. Zac Veen (626 points, 23 ballots)

There are some ifs with Veen’s profile to get to the star ceiling that was promised when the 22-year-old lefty-swinging, righty-throwing corner outfielder was made the ninth-overall pick in the 2020 draft and signed for a slightly above-slot value $5 million. If Veen can get healthy, if he can manage the swing-and-miss in his profile, if he can convert more of his raw power into game power. Then Veen could be a star at the big league level. An injury-marred couple of years of ineffective production at Double-A has made those ifs less certain to fall Colorado’s way, but Veen’s potential is still immense.

Mid-season 2023 Rank: 2 High Ballot: 1 (2) Mode Ballot: 2 Future Value: 50, corner outfield regular Contract Status: 2020 First Round, Not Rule 5 Eligible, three options remaining MLB ETA: Late 2024

After a 2022 season that saw Veen go from High-A to Double-A with a trip to the Futures Game in the middle and an Arizona Fall League appearance to end the season, Veen had fewer trips to make in 2023. He was assigned to repeat at Double-A Hartford, where Veen was 2.8 years younger than league average. Though Veen may have harbored ambitions of forcing his way onto the big-league team with a big 2023, his health (and upper-minors pitching) had other ideas.

Veen had been playing through the second half of 2022 with a left wrist injury (specifically, an issue with his ECU tendon), which no doubt had a deleterious effect on his 2022 stat-line in Hartford (.496 OPS, 42 wRC+). It likely didn’t help Veen in a repeat campaign in Hartford this year, as he hit .209/.304/.308 with just two homers in 201 PA (71 wRC+). In late June, Veen had surgery to repair the wrist injury, which effectively ended his 2023 affiliated ball season.

In the article discussing the surgery linked above, Veen’s agent Jason Romano said the injury caused Veen to lose “all kind of ability to stay through the ball, because the top hand just gives out and gets weak.” The doctor who performed the surgery told Romano that Veen had “severe fraying in tendons, and there’s potential he could rupture it any day if he keeps swinging. It was bad, one of the worst she’s seen.” While that’s not great to hear, it sounds like the surgery may allow Veen to once again tap into the raw power that was a foundational piece of him as a player.

Veen did have an abbreviated but encouraging stint in the Puerto Rican Winter League this past December after his surgery and rehab, in which he went 9-for-21 with four doubles and three steals.

I could write all about Veen’s 2023 splits and how he struggled, but frankly I think the wrist injury really colors every hitting number. In the other parts of his game, Veen could still move well on the base paths (22/24) and spent most of his time defensively in right field (but some time at left and center too), committing one error with three outfield assists in 45 games.

Here are some of Veen’s 2023 highlights, and below is some video of him by FanGraphs including tape from 2022 and spring training 2023:

Veen was recently slotted seventh in the system by Keith Law of the Athletic:

Veen was a multi-year top-100 guy, but as he’s gotten older his profile has changed — and unfortunately, so has his ceiling. He played just 46 games last year in Double A before undergoing surgery to repair a tendon in his left wrist, returning only in time to play in the Puerto Rican Winter League, and he hit just .204/.304/.308, which was actually an improvement over his performance in Double A the year before. Veen showed promise in high school as a power-hitting right fielder, but he hasn’t filled out as expected and lately he’s been trying to force power by swinging more uphill, resulting in a lot of medium- to low-quality contact. He can still steal a base — I’ve heard it described that he wants to steal all of them — even though he’s a 55 runner, and he’s an above-average defender in right. Maybe it’s just a swing thing; if he flattens out a bit, he can just put the ball in play and try to create value with a high average, and perhaps if he flattens out the swing he won’t have as much trouble connecting on breaking balls. He’s just not going to be the star most folks forecasted he’d be when he was a top-10 pick in the 2020 draft.

Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com ranked Veen 11th in the system as a 40+ FV player earlier this month:

Veen has been a bit of an enigma since going as the No. 9 pick in the 2020 draft. The belief at that point was that he’d add a lot of strength to his 6-foot-3 frame, move to a corner-outfield spot, or maybe even first base, and be a middle-of-the-order force. That hasn’t happened so now he’s an outfielder tweener of sorts who is still a plus runner but without much in-game power. He’s also not hitting for average. He played through a hand injury before it ended his 2023 season, so I’m ready to revise my evaluation, but I’ve seemingly been wrong about how Veen’s path would play out since he was drafted.

Veen was dropped to 98th overall by MLB.com for mid-season 2023 as a 55 Future Value player, fifth in the system, and has since fallen off the top 100 list altogether:

Though he’s reached the upper levels, there’s still a lot of projection in the tall, lanky left-handed hitter. He’s shown the ability to hit the ball hard to all fields, and when he’s on time, there’s plenty of juice. There should be more over-the-fence power as he adds strength to his 6-foot-4 frame. He’s shown a solid approach, with an ability to draw walks, and his strikeout rate actually went down a tick in 2022 despite the fact he got out of his approach in Double-A, struggling especially against breaking stuff. Veen generally is thought to have above-average speed, though he did record some plus sprint times in the AFL. Combine that with excellent instincts and a passion for baserunning and he’s become a legitimate threat to steal. He’s improved his defense and looks very much like the prototypical athletic right fielder, one who will grow into the power and run production teams like to see from the outfield corner.

In that evaluation, Veen receives plus grades on his speed and arm with a 55 on hitting and fielding and 50 on power.

FanGraphs ranked Veen 10th in the system in June 2023 as a 40+ FV player, dropping him from a 50 FV player pre-season:

I wrote on the offseason Top 100 that things were still in a holding pattern with Veen because while he has huge tools and has performed in the low minors, the length of his swing makes it very difficult for him to turn on fastballs. Veen rotates with rare ferocity, and his broad-shouldered, 6-foot-4 frame leaves room for immense strength as he matures, projection he’s already begun to actualize. As explosive as most of his body is, Veen’s hands are not, and he tends to be long into the hitting zone, which is where his fastball vulnerability stems from. Pitchers work him in on the hands, then get him to swing over the top of back-foot breaking balls once Veen starts to cheat on heaters in that spot. Per Synergy, Veen saw just shy of 100 fastballs thrown 94 mph and above at Double-A this season and hit .125 against them with a .347 OPS. Indeed, almost all of Veen’s pull-side contact into the outfield after being promoted to Double-A came against secondary pitches, which big league pitchers will have little incentive to offer him. Veen is going to wreak havoc on the bases. He plays with an elite motor, moves from base to base with just a few gigantic strides, and commits to the next base with abandon in borderline situations. He added meaningful muscle and strength during the 2022-23 offseason, and came to spring training with a noticeably stronger physique. His current swing is sexier than it is functional, so it’s tough to project Veen as the five-tool superstar that it felt like he could become when he was drafted, and right now he looks more like a reserve outfielder with one elite tool. He’ll remain in this FV tier unless a relevant adjustment is made to his swing. Veen had surgery to repair ligaments in his hand days before list publication and will be on the shelf for the rest of 2023.

A consistent theme in the above scouting reports on Veen was the desire for him to actualize the power potential that seems to lay dormant in his projectable frame. Maybe recovery from the wrist injury, plus his 25-pound muscle gain in last year’s off-season, will do the trick, though the latter could instead slow him down on the base paths.

Veen is almost certain to receive a 40-man roster spot by the end of 2024 when he is Rule 5 eligible, but he’ll enter the season with plenty of unanswered questions as he likely heads back to Hartford for the third year in a row. If he shows well there, a 2024 MLB debut is well within reach. I’m still a believer in Veen’s star potential, though I’d like to see him healthy and mashing in the upper minors, so I ranked him second as a 50 FV player.