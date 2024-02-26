The Colorado Rockies selected Michael Toglia in the first round of the 2019 draft with the hope he could become the team’s first true homegrown heir to first base since the retirement of Todd Helton. The Rockies were high enough on the UCLA product that they had drafted him three years prior out of high school in Gig Harbor, Washington.

Now heading into his fifth season of professional baseball, Toglia has shown promise but has yet to truly deliver on his tantalizing potential. The 25-year-old finds himself at a potential make-or-break point as he battles for a spot on the Opening Day 26-man roster this spring. While Toglia still has two minor league options remaining, it feels like the 2024 season will be instrumental in figuring out his future in the Mile High City.

When it comes to defense, Toglia is ready to contribute. The Rockies already liked his defensive acumen coming out of college and his glove is approved of by none other than Todd Helton. Since returning to the Rockies organization, the Hall of Famer has taken Toglia under his wing.

“He would throw me a bunch of picks and I would train with his mini-glove, and we’d talk about the game, how we approach it,” Toglia told Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post. “We immediately bonded over the fact that we played first base, we took a lot of pride in our defense. We established a strong connection through (those back-field sessions), and throughout the year he’s come out to Hartford and we’ve been able to build our relationship even more. We talk hitting and defense and the mental side of baseball.”

Over parts of two MLB seasons Toglia is worth one defensive run saved and three outs above average at first base with a 0.7 ultimate zone rating. He has also adapted well to playing corner outfield—most often right field—at a big league level in order to get more playing time. He has good hands and a good arm that makes him playable in either corner.

However, Toglia is still trying to adjust to hitting at the big league level. His talent with the stick is obvious and he oozes power out of his 6-foot-5 frame. Toglia hit double-digit home runs in High-A Spokane, Double-A Hartford, and Triple-A Albuquerque in three straight seasons starting in 2021 with a career high 30 total across Double and Triple-A in 2022.

With how Bud Black tends to prioritize veterans unless a young buck earns his trust, it has been difficult for Toglia to earn playing time. In 2022 he had 120 plate appearances over 31 games and in 2023 he had 152 plate appearances over 45 games. A large part of this comes from the gulf between his strikeout and walk rates.

In 2023 Toglia struggled at the plate, striking out a whopping 32.9% of the time with a 6.6% walk rate. While the strikeout rate was an improvement over his 36.7% figure in 2022, it’s still something he needs to improve on.

“Too many of our young guys have too large a gap between their strikeout rate and their walk rate,” Black told Saunders. “Michael is included in that group.”

Toglia hit .163/.224/.284 last season and accumulated a painful -1.5 rWAR in his limited playing time, and there are clearly adjustments that need to be made. However, there is a limit to the adjustments he is willing to make.

Toglia does not want to give up switch-hitting, but the splits clearly show he hits better as a left handed hitter. As a lefty he has hit .205/.277/.374 so far in his career against right-handed pitchers with five home runs, ten doubles, and two triples. As a righty he has hit just .148/.179/.222 with one home run and three doubles against left-handed pitchers. It is worth noting that he has never faced a left-handed pitcher as a left-handed batter in his career, so it’s unknown if he would actually perform better were he to dedicate all his at-bats to one side.

Toglia has also stated he does not want to dial back his very aggressive plate approach, which is in part responsible for his inflated strikeout numbers.

“I feel like when I’m aggressive in the box and not so defensive, I’m the best version of myself,” said Toglia. “I’m not going to allow anything outside, be it that pitcher or whatever, to take me out of that aggressiveness. I want to be ready to hit the pitch that I want with the intent to do damage with it.”

Bud Black, for his part, likes Toglia’s aggressive approach... if he’s able to utilize it.

It’s fine to swing at the first pitch and be aggressive,” he told the Denver Post. “But it’s got to be a good pitch to hit. That’s the crux of it.”

Toglia is off to a strong start in spring training this year. In seven at-bats he’s tied for the Cactus League lead with two home runs, as well as three RsBI and a 1.715 OPS. He also faces a lot of internal competition at both first base and in the outfield. Elehuris Montero, Hunter Goodman, and Sean Bouchard are all gunning for roster spots on Opening Day, while Kris Bryant will play both first base and some right field this season.

Toglia will need to continue to impress this spring to earn a roster spot. If he does, he’ll need to continue to make adjustments and prove he can be the everyday contributor the Rockies drafted him to be.

★ ★ ★

Jones with ‘a ton to prove’ after stellar rookie year | MLB.com

Nolan Jones exploded onto the scene in 2023 with a 20/20 campaign and a fourth-place finish in Rookie of the Year Voting. What does he have to say about that heading into the 2024 season?

“Last year is over. I have a ton to prove.”

1 dark horse candidate to make each Opening Day roster | MLB.com

Theo DeRosa at MLB.com explores one potential dark horse candidates to make the Opening Day roster for all 30 MLB teams. For the Rockies he chooses high-upside reliever Victor Vodnik, whom they acquired via trade from the Atlanta Braves last season.

★ ★ ★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!