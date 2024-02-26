Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 5 thread: Ryan Yarbrough vs. John Curtiss

The Colorado Rockies (3-1) will host the Los Angeles Dodgers (3-0) today at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. John Curtiss, a non-roster invitee, makes his first appearance with the Rockies. Curtiss signed a minor league deal with the Rockies after spending 2022 rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and was later released by the New York Mets after posting a 4.58 ERA in 15 games last season. The reliever has a good chance to crack the Opening Day roster, especially after Daniel Bard’s knee surgery, but there will be plenty of competition for the bullpen. He will face Ryan Yarbrough who is making his spring training debut and battling for a rotation or long relief spot with the Dodgers.

The Rockies are expected to give looks to a parade of bullpen staples and roster hopefuls such as Jeff Criswell, Connor Van Scoyoc, Tyler Kinley, Jalen Beeks (making his Rockies debut), Evan Justice, Jaden Hill, and Angel Civilli.

Facing a juggernaut like the Dodgers, can the pitching staff maintain the early success of spring training thus far? On the opposite side of things, can the eight regulars in the starting lineup start getting some momentum and cut down on their own strikeouts?

First Pitch: 1:10 PM MST

TV: MLB.tv (Los Angeles Dodgers feed)

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: