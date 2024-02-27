Colorado Rockies prospects: No. 2, Chase Dollander

2. Chase Dollander (640 points, 23 ballots)

Entering the 2023 college season, scouts were split among whether Dollander or Paul Skenes was the top pitching prospect in the draft, with many giving the edge to Dollander after a year in which he had a 12.3 K/9 rate and 1.5 BB/9 rate with a 10-0 record at Tennessee. The 6’2”, 200-pound right-hander didn’t quite live up to those expectations in 2023, though a 4.75 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 12.1 K/9 rate, and 3.0 BB/9 rate in 89 innings across 17 starts in the SEC was hardly a disaster.

Mid-season 2023 Rank: 4 High Ballot: 2 Mode Ballot: 2 Future Value: 50, #2/3 starter Contract Status: 2023 First Round, Not Rule 5 Eligible, three options remaining MLB ETA: Late 2025

At his peak, the 22-year-old featured a fastball that sat in the mid-90s and touched the upper-90s, paired with a plus slider, an above average curveball, and change-up with strong control. As Keith Law of the Athletic mentioned in his recent scouting report (see below), Dollander tried to get better action on his slider and changed his motion in his draft year, lessening the impact of that pitch and causing a step back in results. That slight step back meant Dollander was still on the draft board when the Rockies picked ninth overall. He received a slot bonus of just over $5.7 million, which is among the highest bonus the Rockies have ever given (if not the highest).

Dollander has yet to make his professional debut, but it will probably be in High-A Spokane this spring (with perhaps a quick bump up to Double-A mid-season) if the Rockies follow a similar pattern that they did with top 2022 pick Gabriel Hughes.

Here’s some video of Dollander in 2023 courtesy of Prospects Live:

MLB.com placed Dollander 52nd on their overall top 100 as a 55 FV player, second in Colorado’s system after ranking him 9th overall in the pre-draft process:

Dollander’s pure stuff was still pretty exciting during his junior season, with a fastball that averaged around 96 mph and touched 99, a heater with good carry that elicits a lot of swings-and-misses. His mid-80s tight slider can touch the low 90s and is often a plus pitch with sweep. He has a bigger mid-70s curve and an upper-80s changeup with fade, and both can be effective, even if they aren’t as reliable a go-to as the fastball-slider combination. While Dollander didn’t walk a ton of guys as a junior, the command of his premium stuff, both in and out of the strike zone, regressed compared to his dominant sophomore campaign. He’s a good athlete on the mound and has shown the ability to repeat his delivery, with the hope that the Rockies can help him right the ship and use his frontline starter stuff more effectively as he embarks on his pro career.

That evaluation is highlighted by a 65 grade on the fastball, a 60 on the slider, and a 55 on the change-up.

Law at the Athletic recently ranked Dollander 75th overall for the Athletic, second in the system:

Seldom has there been a better fit between a player in the draft and the team that took him. Dollander was the best pitcher in college baseball as a sophomore, with a 2.39 ERA for Tennessee that was built on a 35 percent strikeout rate, 4 percent walk rate, and a wipeout slider that looked like it would put him in play for the first pick in 2023. Alas, he changed his grip on the slider to try to make it more of a sweeper — I have heard he did it, Tennessee’s coaches did it, some third party told him to do it, and don’t really know the truth — making it not just worse but often ineffective, as he’d go entire starts without getting a swing and miss on it. The good news is that he’s aware of it and, with the Rockies’ help, the plan is to restore his 2022 slider, which would make him a steal — the sort of high-end starter the team needs, someone who’s probably a No. 2 starter with some small but non-zero chance of becoming an ace. He’s 93-97 mph and fills up the zone with it, touching 99, and if there’s a silver lining to the loss of his slider last year it’s that he used his changeup more, improving his feel to the point where it’s a solid-average third pitch for him. The slider was a legit 70 in 2022, with very tight rotation and late downward break, the opposite of sweep — and hey, I know the “sweeper” is all the rage right now, but traditional sliders are people too, right? I’m very hopeful that he’ll go out to High A to start the year and dominate between that out pitch and the control he’d shown prior to 2023, getting to Double-A Hartford by midyear and banging on the door of the big leagues.

FanGraphs also just ranked Dollander 75th overall and second in the system as a 50 FV player, highlighted by 60 future grades on the fastball and curveball:

Dollander sat 93-95 mph as a freshman at Georgia Southern, then started throwing harder as a sophomore after he had transferred to Tennessee. Throughout 2022 and 2023, he sat 94-97 with riding life and would frequently top out in the 98-99 range. Dollander’s hard cutter/slider looks more like the latter the deeper into games he pitches. As that pitch slows down from the 87-89 mph range to the 84-86 mph band throughout a start, it tends to add length and have more typical slider shape. An upper-70s curveball and mid-80s changeup sit in the back seat together; each had less than 10% usage in 2022 and combined for just 14% usage in 2023. Those pitches are going to have to be leaned on more in pro ball — Dollander’s fastball is good, but not so good that he’ll be able to deploy it 65% of the time (his 2023 mark) against big leaguers. Dollander’s arm speed portends changeup growth, but the ones he throws now tend to sail on him. His curveball has distinct shape from his slider and has fine depth for an upper-70s curve, Dollander just doesn’t consistently land his location with this pitch either. He barely walked anyone as a sophomore even though he was throwing harder and threw 30 more innings than the season before, but then wasn’t as dominant as a junior. His BB/9 doubled and he became much more hittable, his WHIP “ballooning” from .797 to 1.24, which is still good but not top-of-the-draft good. He was drafted by the Rockies ninth overall and did not pitch after he signed. He’s very similar to the high-variance developmental arms on a typical Top 100 list.

Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com ranked Dollander 15th in his pre-draft rankings and number 93 overall earlier this month as a 50 FV player:

Type: Power fastball/breaking ball type who can be a midrotation type if he continues progressing I’ve seen videos of Dollander when he was a senior in high school and I can tell you he shouldn’t have been on pro scouting radars. Then a solid mid-level Division-1 recruit, he looks completely different than he did two years later after he transferred from Georgia Southern to Tennessee. While a Volunteer for two seasons, Dollander torched the SEC, striking out 228 in 168 innings while walking only 43. In his draft spring, I spotted a delivery issue and his stuff was a little more hittable — his locations were a little worse, and he was facing hitters hunting certain pitches for the first time. The core things were still there: a plus mid-90s fastball that works at the top of the zone, a plus-flashing slider and a curveball and changeup that flashed above average to go with good control and starter command upside. As with most amateur power pitchers, his command execution comes and goes a bit, but the components are here to project average command. Now we’ll see if he can make some subtle tweaks and continue progressing in pro ball before having to tackle Coors Field.

The Rockies no doubt hope they can help Dollander reclaim the form he showed in 2022, so they conceivably could move him more slowly than a typical high-major college pitcher to focus on development. Or it could all click right away in fall instructs or spring training and Dollander could be in Double-A or higher by the end of the season.

I think the time horizon for Dollander in the minors if he stays healthy is about two years before he’s a clear rotation candidate for the Rockies, though as stated above if the pieces fall into place he could be even quicker than that. I love that Colorado picked a player with this kind of ceiling and ranked Dollander third on my list as a 50 FV player because of the allure of the possibility of Dollander recapturing that 2022 form.