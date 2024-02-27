As you probably remember, the Rockies have too many outfielders and first basemen but not enough playing time for them. On one hand, this is a good problem. Lots of talent is good! On the other, it raises a number of practical issues.

Back in December, Skyler Timmins laid out what we knew then about the Colorado Rockies “six-man platoon” based on comments from general manager Bill Schmidt and manager Bud Black at the Winter Meetings. Here’s a tidy explanation:

Black essentially pinpointed that he views first base, right field, and designated hitter as all intertwined. Specifically, it’s almost being viewed as a six-man rotation platoon for those three positions for the following players on the roster:

Kris Bryant 1B/RF/DH

Charlie Blackmon DH/RF

Michael Toglia 1B/RF

Elehuris Montero 1B

Hunter Goodman RF/1B/C

Sean Bouchard RF/LF/1B

Now that the Rockies have played five spring training games and both Schmidt and Black have provided the media with additional information on this strategy, it’s worth revisiting its early implementation and looking ahead to what it may mean for the farm system.

Here’s what we know so far.

Kris Bryant is going to play

Bud Black has been clear about that. Where Bryant plays, however, depends largely on the performance of his teammates.

On Thursday, Black explained his thinking to reporters.

“We hope [Bryant] gets 500 to 600 at-bats,” Black said. “KB is a lifetime .280 hitter with a .380 on-base,”

He added, “The other guys are battling for their own at-bats. All the guys who’ve touched the big leagues for a couple hundred at-bats, those are the guys that have to solidify themselves.”

For Black, Bryant has already passed that test.

“KB sort of did it his first year when he was Rookie of the Year,” Black said. “Then the next year, he was the most valuable player in the National League, and a World Series MVP, or a World Series champion. That’s where those guys want to aspire, to be that type of player.”

The younger players, then, will have to earn their spots, and their own performance and positional versatility will determine where Bryant plays.

“I’ve told him as much,” Black said. “His versatility enables us to have a better team.”

The heat is on Montero

The player who will probably be most affected by this approach is Elehuris Montero.

At the Cactus League presser on Wednesday, Schmidt stressed that “consistency” at the major-league level is what he’ll need to see from Montero.

Remember: In September, Montero turned a corner. This happened during the Rockies series with the Tampa Bay Rays, according to Schmidt. Montero worked with Clint Hurdle on making some adjustments at the plate. He had a 82 OPS+ at the end of the 2024 season. In August, his OPS+ was 73; in September and October, that improved to 139.

“I think that helped him the last month of the season,” Schmidt said. The Rockies plan to continue using Montero as a corner utility player and designated hitter.

As for his playing time, Schmidt says the Rockies will “figure it out as the spring goes on.”

But he appeared to agree with Black on Montero’s need to perform. Montero, Schmidt said, will “have to earn his spot — he’s out of options.” (Evan Lang wrote more about this predicament last week.)

Granted spring training games mean very little, but it’s worth pointing out that the only Rockie to hit a home run in the Rockies opener was Montero — and that ball was absolutely flayed to the tune of 449 ft. with an exit velocity of 112.1 mph.

Throughout spring training games, Montero has been hitting the ball with authority.

Schmidt said in his presser that he was looking for hitters. He may need to look no further than the Rockies current backup first baseman.

Schmidt likes the abundance of outfielders — and not all of them will finish with the Rockies.

Incidentally, the competition is not limited to the current six-man platoon. There are also all those young outfielders on the farm. This may not present an issue coming out of spring training, but it will later in the season.

Schmidt likes the competition between some of the top prospects: Jordan Beck, Yanquiel Fernandez, Hunter Goodman, Benny Montgomery, Sterlin Thompson, and Zac Veen,

”It’s good any time there’s competition,” Schmidt said. “And then at some point, we’re going to have to make some decisions on which ones we‘ll keep and which ones we’ll use to try to help us in other areas that we need help.”

He added, being in this position is “a very good thing.”

Schdmit can do the math, though, and he knows decision time is coming.

"And then at some point," Schmidt said, "we're going to have to make some decisions on which ones we'll keep and which ones we'll use to try to help us in other areas that we need help."

Let the games begin!

The Rockies are clearly committed to the veteran experience of both Bryant and Charlie Blackmon.

The younger players working to earn a spot will be a key narrative to watch during spring training, and later in Hartford and Albuquerque as the season unfolds.

