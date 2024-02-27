Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 6 thread: Ryan Feltner vs. Daniel Lynch IV

Today, a young Rockies squad will face the Kansas City Royals.
Daniel Lynch IV will take the mound for the Royals while Ryan Feltner will start for the Colorado Rockies and a very young squad.
First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT
TV: None (sorry)
Radio: MLB.com
Lineups
For the visiting Rockies:
On the road to Surprise— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) February 27, 2024
⏰ 1:05 PM MT pic.twitter.com/lYHVStdpUv
And the home Royals:
Here's how we're taking the field in our split-squad games today, with Daniel Lynch IV taking on the Rockies in Surprise and Michael Wacha headed to the mound against the Padres in Peoria. pic.twitter.com/IgGvrKFG5G— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 27, 2024
