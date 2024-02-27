 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 6 thread: Ryan Feltner vs. Daniel Lynch IV

Feltner makes his season debut in Surprise.

By Renee Dechert
/ new
2024 Colorado Rockies Spring Training Photo by Kyle Cooper/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images

Today, a young Rockies squad will face the Kansas City Royals.

Daniel Lynch IV will take the mound for the Royals while Ryan Feltner will start for the Colorado Rockies and a very young squad.

First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT

TV: None (sorry)

Radio: MLB.com

Lineups

For the visiting Rockies:

And the home Royals:

★ ★ ★

More From Purple Row

Loading comments...