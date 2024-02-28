Colorado Rockies prospects: No. 1, Adael Amador

1. Adael Amador (686 points, 23 ballots)

To many (but not all), Amador is the clear-best prospect in the system and a fitting repeat number one Purple Row Prospect. Amador’s breakout in 2022 might not have been quite as celebrated as former top prospect Ezequiel Tovar’s, but the step forward the switch-hitting shortstop took that year in the eyes of national prospect watchers might have been even larger than Tovar.

Mid-season 2023 Rank: 1 High Ballot: 1 (20) Mode Ballot: 1 Future Value: 60, All-Star up the middle regular Contract Status: 2019 IFA (DR), 40 Man Roster, three options remaining MLB ETA: Late 2024

The 6’0”, 160-pound Amador was hanging around the top ten of the Rockies system entering 2022, but jumped onto national top 100 lists. Writing for the Rockies’ blog last September, Jack Etkin wrote up a nice profile on Amador (well worth reading in its entirety) about his journey as a Rockies prospect, especially the 2022 season, and more in depth detail on Amador’s offensive approach and defense. In 2023, the 20-year-old Amador (he turns 21 in April) took another leap forward and jumped into the top 30 in most of those lists.

Amador was the highest-rated international signing for the Rockies in 2019, representing the 15th-highest ranked player in that class by MLB Pipeline. He signed with Colorado for $1.5 million — giving him the equivalent of an early-second-round draft bonus — but only got into professional games in late June 2021 for the Arizona Complex Level team due largely to the lost 2020 season. After the aforementioned strong 2022, Amador was advanced to High-A Spokane to begin 2023, where he was 2.4 years younger than league average, after an unspecified injury sent him to extended spring training for the season’s first couple weeks.

Once in Spokane, Amador sparkled, growing his OPS each month from .753 in April to .926 in May and .982 in June. Amador’s excellent approach at the plate remained evident, as he walked (31 times, 12 % of PA) more than he struck out (26, 10%), though he hit much better from the left side of the plate (.999 OPS) than the right (.693 OPS) with Spokane. Amador was hitting .302/.392/.514 with nine homers among his 26 extra-base hits and 12 steals in 259 PA (143 wRC+) before injuring his hamate bone in late July.

After surgery and a seven week absence, Amador had a brief rehab stint with the complex league team and then was jumped up to Double-A Hartford, where he was 3.7 years younger than league average. Working another injury that knocked him out a week, Amador appeared in 10 games for Hartford and struggled, hitting just .143/.244/.229 with a homer and three steals in 41 PA (35 wRC+) — perhaps the hamate injury was still lingering. Of course, the real feat was earning a Double-A spot as a 20-year-old.

Amador continued to play into the winter in the Puerto Rican Winter League, hitting a typically patient .243/.372/.300 in 86 PA. Defensively, during the 2023 affiliated ball season, Amador played mostly at shortstop for Spokane but was almost exclusively at second base in Hartford, committing nine errors in 69 games.

Here are some of Amador’s 2023 highlights, and here’s some video on Amador hitting from both sides of the plate at 2021 fall instructs courtesy of Fangraphs:

Amador is ranked 17th overall in the updated FanGraphs top 100 as a 55 FV player (first in the system). The evaluation is highlighted by a 70 future hit grade:

Amador has special hand-eye coordination and bat-to-ball skills, as well as a tremendous idea of the strike zone, and those attributes, combined with the mechanical simplicity of his swing, give him one of the most exciting and stable hit tools in the minors. Amador is one of those short-levered switch-hitters who is so short to the ball that he gets an extra beat to diagnose pitches before he has to commit to swinging, and he takes advantage of this. He’s walked more than he’s struck out every year of his pro career, and ran a microscopic 5% swinging strike rate in 2023. Over the past two years, Amador has thickened like a roux and become stronger, and while he’s capable of doing more damage than our previous, tepid projection expected, he still doesn’t have great power. A portion of his 2023 output was inflated by the hitting environment at Colorado’s Spokane affiliate (all their affiliates are great to hit) and a portion of it was likely deflated by a broken hamate, which cost Amador about a month and a half of mid-season reps. Amador is now close to physically maxed out. Any leap he takes in power from here on out is going to come from improving his feel for loft, but his true raw power might have been masked last year because of the broken hand. He was still hitting a ton of choppers and grounders in Puerto Rico during winter league, only showing flashes of leaning on pitches with lift and power. His feel for the barrel and for the zone together should enable him to hit dozens of doubles at maturity, more so as a left-handed hitter. As he’s gotten stronger, he’s also gotten bigger and slower, and Amador’s defensive projections have shifted from shortstop to second base. Some scouts are concerned about how thick he is for a 20-year-old and worry the sun may set on his athleticism sooner than the average big leaguer. We also have some long-term concerns about that, but Amador is such a precocious hitter that he’ll likely be in the big leagues relatively soon and start his career long before that’s an issue. A plus-plus hit tool on a middle infielder is a big deal, even if he’s limited to second base. We’d love to see Amador maintain his superlative contact rates across a bigger sample in 2023 in order to feel greater resolve that his bat-to-ball skills give him an actual shot to be a star, but against lower level pitching it has so far.

MLB.com ranks Amador 28th overall as a 55 FV player (including a 60 hit grade), first in the system:

Right from the outset, Amador has shown off an advanced approach at the plate that has belied his years. The switch-hitting infielder has walked more than he’s struck out in his career heading into the 2024 season, drawing a free pass in 14.2 percent of his plate appearances while striking out just 12.3 percent of the time. He barrels up the ball consistently from both sides, and while he’s definitely a hit-over-power type, the strength he’s added has allowed him to drive the ball for extra bases more consistently. While he continued to play shortstop more than anywhere else in 2023 and has solid hands and footwork to go along with a decent arm, he did start to get additional reps at second base, with some thinking that might be his best spot as he continues to fill out his six-foot frame. He’ll play all of 2024 at age 21, with a chance to really show off just how much offensive ceiling he has.

Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com recently ranked Amador 33rd overall as a 55 FV player, again first in the system:

Type: Plus hitter with a great approach who can stick at shortstop, but without much over-the-fence power right now. You might be thinking that given the above “Type” and Amador’s team that he could juice his power a few notches in reality. I don’t consider that type of thing because he’d be ranked in the same spot if he were to be traded tomorrow, but there is some raw power in Amador’s bat. He just has a lower launch angle and it’s more gap-to-gap doubles than homers. He’s also not that physically projectable and he almost posted a .400 OBP in High-A as a 20-year-old, so I wouldn’t be inclined to mess with what’s working. That said, the components appear to be here (hitting the ball hard in games, good in-zone contact rate) that there could be a swing adjustment. Amador is a solid bet to stick at shortstop long term as a solid average defender with average speed, so you’re getting a big leaguer but it’s still up for debate in the industry what kind of impact he’ll have.

Keith Law of the Athletic was an outlier, recently ranking Amador just outside his top 100 and fourth in the system:

[Amador has] real plate discipline and has walked more than he’s struck out in each of the past two years while being young for everywhere he’s played. He’s mostly played shortstop but there’s a near-unanimous consensus elsewhere that he’s going to move to second base, as his defensive metrics last year at short were below average and his body is already getting thicker to the point that shortstop looks really unlikely. There’s a little pop in there, maybe 10-12 homers a year, and his best path to becoming a solid regular or more is to find a way to boost that to make up for a move to second base. He’s a 45 runner as well, so if second base didn’t work out he’d have to move to an outfield corner, where the bat probably won’t profile. I was surprised at how little support I got from all industry sources for him — I assumed he would be on the top-100 list going into the process, but the more I talked to scouts and execs, the clearer it became that the industry doesn’t view him as highly as I might have on my own.

The last bit is an interesting peek behind the curtain at Amador’s perceived value among other clubs, but he’s clearly still a player to watch. The combined package Amador presents of strong plate discipline and offensive potential shown by a switch-hitting up-the-middle defender as one of the younger players in High-A is outstanding. It was certainly worthy of the 40-man roster spot he received this off-season. He will probably start in Double-A this year with a chance to get all the way to the Show if he is fully healed and effective.

Amador has already shown more power than was forecasted and he might have the chops to stick at shortstop if the Rockies need him there. Amador’s floor is strong and his ceiling continues to rise with his power development. The production, tools, and defensive utility were enough for me to rate Amador with a 60 FV grade and rank him first on my ballot.

★ ★ ★

Thanks to everyone who has read along with me through this PuRPs series! Check back soon for a complete list with full voting results for the pre-season 2024 Purple Row Prospect list as well as my view on the state of the system.