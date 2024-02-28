Expect the Colorado Rockies to run more in 2024. Speaking to the media a week ago, manager Bud Black expressed a desire to have more stolen bases when the game dictates the possibility, “We’re gonna push out a little bit with more of our guys.”

It would be a welcome sight for speed to finally come to fruition for the Rockies.

Over the years, Major League Baseball saw a dramatic decrease in stolen bases across the league. In an attempt to remedy this, MLB implemented bigger bases and pickoff limits with the hopes that it would increase the rate of stolen bases in the game. After 2,486 bases were stolen in 2022, players recorded 3,503 stolen bases in 2023, the most since 1987 (3,585) and the second-most in the last 100 seasons. Stolen base attempts (1.8 per game), stolen bases (1.4 per game) and stolen base success rate (an all-time best 80.2%) showed that speed is a major factor in the current version of the game.

The Rockies have not exactly been a team built on speed, especially in recent memory. Since 2021, the Rockies have stolen 197 bases, the third-least in all of baseball just ahead of the San Francisco Giants and Minnesota Twins. The team hasn’t stolen 100 or more bases in a single season since 2013 (112). They came close in 2018 with 95, but the past three seasons haven’t been fruitful on the bases. As Joelle Milholm pointed out in January, the Rockies simply didn’t capitalize on stealing bases.

However, the rule changes in conjunction with a new slew of players may be helping the Rockies set their sights on this neglected aspect of the game. 2023 marked the 12th time in Rockies history that at least two players had 20 or more stolen bases. As spring training gets underway, speed is already making itself evident.

Entering Wednesday, the Rockies currently lead all of baseball with 12 stolen bases in just six games. Putting that into perspective, consider the fact that the Rockies stole 31 bases in 32 spring training games in 2023. Thus far, 11 different players have a stolen base, with Aaron Schunk leading the way with two. The team has also been caught stealing just three times.

You can take some things with a grain of salt in spring training, but speed is part of the growing identity of the youth movement in Colorado.

In 2023, the Albuquerque Isotopes finished fourth in the Pacific Coast League with 173 stolen bases. The Hartford Yard Goats had 126, while the Spokane Indians led the Northwest League with 198 stolen bases. The Fresno Grizzlies swiped 153 bags while the ACL Rockies had 96 stolen bases in just 55 games. The Rockies two Dominican Summer League teams combined for 212 stolen bases.

Nolan Jones and Brenton Doyle, the 20 stolen bases duo last season, are likely to help lead the charge on the running front. Jones having the luxury of a full season and Doyle making strides offensively to get on base will do wonders for the stolen base totals but the team will need more than just those two.

Ezequiel Tovar is the likeliest candidate to get more running opportunities in 2024. After swiping 11 bases in 2023, Tovar could easily find himself stealing 20 bags in 2024. He has 74 career stolen bases in the minors, and bringing that caliber of baserunning to the big leagues this season will do wonders for both Tovar and the Rockies as a whole.

Beyond them, however, the big league squad will need some contributions. Brendan Rodger has never stolen, let alone attempted, a stolen base at the big league level. He’s not exactly going to burn rubber, but he does have 24 stolen bases in his minor league career and a 50% success rate. Sean Bouchard, who stole a base on Tuesday, has no Major League steals in 48 games. But he had a 22-steal season in the Minors, and stole 12 in Triple-A in 2022. Kris Bryant and Charlie Blackmon may not steal many bases, but could snag the occasional bag or two from time to time should the opportunity arise.

There is speed in various forms on the way in players like Julio Carreras, Zac Veen, Benny Montgomery, Jordan Beck, Sterlin Thompson and many others. The future is bright and the change to a stealing mentality to wreak havoc on the bases.

It’s also important to realize that while some players won’t become master thieves, making sure they are getting good jumps and reads on balls in play and things like a hit-and-run will dramatically increase the Rockies run-scoring chances. Speed is mainly quantified by things like stolen bases, but it’s in things like a hustle double, going first to third, breaking up a double-play opportunity, and making heads-up baserunning plays, that will make a world of difference for the Rockies.

The Rockies aren’t likely to lead the league in stolen bases in 2024, but striving to reach somewhere between 85 and 100 would be a great step in the right direction for a team trying to develop a new identity and philosophical approach to playing the game.

Uniforms have been the talk of the town lately and one idea making the rounds in folks wanting the Rockies to make a powder purple type of uniform, like those worn by the East Carolina University Pirates.

Realizing it was going to be difficult to re-sign Brent Suter, the Rockies moved quickly to claim Jalen Beeks off waivers to add to the bullpen as a veteran lefty. The team is hoping that Beeks can find some renewed success with the club and be a stable mentor in a bullpen that is expected to veer younger in 2024.

