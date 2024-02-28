Colorado Rockies Reacts Survey: Looking back and looking ahead

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Colorado Rockies fans as well as fans everywhere. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

★ ★ ★

The offseason is over, and spring training is finally here!

The Colorado Rockies have begun game action in Scottsdale, and that means it’s time to both reflect on the offseason and look ahead to Opening Day on March 28.

The Rockies had a quiet offseason, with their biggest moves coming in the form of signing C Jacob Stallings and CF Bradley Zimmer. They also added RHPs Cal Quantrill and Dakota Hudson.

Looking ahead, a few positional battles will have to be ironed out. The biggest one, though, is right field. Will it be one of the veterans or one of the youngsters? Or will one of the prospects force their way onto the roster?

So with that in mind, how would you grade the Rockies offseason? And looking ahead, who do you think will be the Rockies’ Opening Day right fielder? Cast your votes here!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/PJ7MC4/">Please take our survey</a>

★ ★ ★

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.