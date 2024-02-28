Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 7 thread: Tyler Anderson vs. Austin Gomber

The Colorado Rockies appear to be giving a preview of what the Opening Day lineup will be like as they host the Los Angeles Angels in Scottsdale today.

Austin Gomber makes his spring debut for the Rockies. He’s projected to be one of the rotation staples for the 2024 season and looks to return to the success he had last season when healthy.

Thomas Harding outlined the pitching schedule for the Rockies on X.

#Rockies pitching Wednesday vs. #Angels @SaltRiverFields:

LHP Austin Gomber (2 innings), RHP Noah Davis (2), RHP Justin Lawrence (1), LHP Ty Blach (1-2), RHP Riley Pint (1), RHP Angel Chivilli (1) https://t.co/rMi33LZkBD — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) February 26, 2024

Former Rockie Tyler Anderson will start the game for the Angels in his spring debut as the Angels also send out a fairly regular lineup.

First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT

TV: MLB.tv (Angels feed)

Radio: Angels- KLAA 830 (found on MLB.com via gameday audio)

Lineups

For the visiting Angels:

And the home Rockies

Next up at Salt River Fields

⏰ 1:10 PM MT pic.twitter.com/SZmDSoE3Q1 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) February 28, 2024

★ ★ ★