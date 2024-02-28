Rockies claim Sam Hilliard off waivers

The Colorado Rockies announced that they have claimed outfielder Sam Hilliard off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles. MLB.com’s Thomas Harding was the first to report the move.

Hilliard, originally a 15th-round draft pick in 2015, spent time roaming the Coors Field outfield from 2019-2022. While showing some upside in power - especially his career-high 14 long balls in 2021 - Hilliard struggled with strikeouts throughout his time in Denver. He was eventually traded to the Atlanta Braves in 2023, where he again struggled with strikeouts as he K’d on over 40% of his 72 at-bats last season. He was originally in camp with the Orioles where he played in two games, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and two walks.

The Rockies seem to hope they can get Hilliard back on the track that, at one point, saw him featured as one of Colorado’s most exciting prospects. Colorado’s starting outfield spots now seem more in question - while Nolan Jones has left field all but locked down, center and right field seem more undecided.

Brenton Doyle seems likely to start in center but that’s not 100%, especially if his bat can’t keep up with his marvelous glovework. Right field, meanwhile, is wide open - Sean Bouchard, Bradley Zimmer, Hunter Goodman, and now Hilliard all appear to be options. We’ll see if Hilliard can make the adjustments the Rockies are looking for to win a starting or bench role and break camp with the major league squad.

The move, as pointed out by Harding, gives the Rockies a buffer for young prospects like Zac Veen, Jordan Beck, Benny Montgomery, and Yanquiel Fernandez to continue to develop without losing at-bats on the major-league bench.

To make room on the 40-man roster, right-hander Antonio Senzatela has been placed on the 60-day injured list.