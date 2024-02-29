Colorado Rockies prospect rankings, pre-season 2024: Top 30 summary

After revealing the Purple Row community’s Colorado Rockies top prospect list over the last few weeks, it’s time to show the whole list at once with some voting stats. I’ll also have some thoughts on the state of the system as a whole tomorrow to conclude the series.

Without further ado, here is the full pre-season 2024 Top 30 PuRPs list, including some voting stats:

Pre-Season 2024 Purple Row Prospects List Rank Player Total # Ballots High Ballot Mode Ballot Position ETA Rank Player Total # Ballots High Ballot Mode Ballot Position ETA 1 Adael Amador 686 23 1 (20) 1 SS 2024 2 Chase Dollander 640 23 2 2 RHP 2025 3 Zac Veen 626 23 1 (2) 2 OF 2024 4 Yanquiel Fernandez 605 23 2 3 OF 2024 5 Sterlin Thompson 584 23 3 5,7 3B/OF 2024 6 Jordan Beck 582 23 2 5 OF 2024 7 Drew Romo 561 23 1 (1) 6 C 2024 8 Benny Montgomery 477 23 4 8 OF 2025 9 Dyan Jorge 451 23 3 6,13 SS 2026 10 Gabriel Hughes 444 23 7 11 RHP 2025 11 Cole Carrigg 439 23 5 10 C/SS/OF 2026 12 Sean Sullivan 418 23 7 14 LHP 2025 13 Robert Calaz 393 23 7 10 OF 2028 14 Jordy Vargas 370 22 8 9,10,14,18 RHP 2026 15 Joe Rock 369 23 9 12 LHP 2024 16 Hunter Goodman 348 22 6 17 1B/OF/C Now 17 Warming Bernabel 332 22 9 17 3B 2025 18 Carson Palmquist 294 22 9 15,19,20 LHP 2025 19 Jaden Hill 278 21 11 17 RHP 2025 20 Mason Albright 172 19 16 22,23 LHP 2025 21 Jackson Cox 148 18 16 21 RHP 2027 22 Julio Carreras 147 19 17 28 SS 2024 23 Michael Prosecky 141 17 13 23 RHP 2026 24 Jake Madden 140 16 16 17,18,26,28 RHP 2026 25 Ryan Ritter 133 17 8 24,25,30 SS 2025 26 Victor Vodnik 122 19 15 30 RHP Now 27 Anthony Molina 100 15 18 21,25 RHP Now 28 Jack Mahoney 99 14 20 20 RHP 2026 29 Aaron Schunk 87 12 14 27,29 3B 2024 30 Victor Juarez 70 12 21 26 RHP 2025

This time around, shortstop Adael Amador topped the poll for the second time in a row with 20 of the 23 first place votes (including mine). Outfielder Zac Veen got two of the remaining first place votes but was ranked behind 2023 first rounder Chase Dollander. and both players generally were in the top three. Outfielder Yanquiel Fernandez and INF/OF Sterlin Thompson rounded out the top five.

As a reminder, 30 points were granted for a first place vote, 29 for second, etc. Until a player was named on eight ballots, his vote totals were modified on a sliding scale to avoid an individual ballot having too much say over the community forecast. In this edition of the list, this rule wasn’t applied to any player in the top 30. There were no ties on the top 30, though ties were broken for non top-30 players according to voting rules. Polling concluded in mid January and since then, no player receiving votes has had their eligibility status change.

For more info on voting numbers for players that didn’t quite make the top 30, please check out the intro post to this edition of the PuRPs list, a look at multi-ballot players as well as the write-ups of the honorable mention PuRPs.

Some more notes:

This was a list that had a strong consensus, as the top 18 players were listed on at least 22 of the 23 ballots — 14 were named on each ballot. Beyond that, the entire top 22 was listed on at least 18 of the 22 ballots and every PuRP was listed on more than half of rankings.

57 players received at least one vote for this PuRPs list (down from 63 last time), 42 got mentioned on multiple ballots (down from 44), while 33 were named on at least seven ballots (and therefore were unmodified). Here is a link to the polling thread.

In this edition of the PuRPs list, there were only three new names compared to the mid-season 2023 list, none of which had previously been PuRPs. Ryan Ritter (25) and Jack Mahoney (28) were already in the system while Anthony Molina (27) was a Rule 5 pick.

new names compared to the mid-season 2023 list, none of which had previously been PuRPs. Ryan Ritter (25) and Jack Mahoney (28) were already in the system while Anthony Molina (27) was a Rule 5 pick. The biggest risers vs. the mid-season list were Cole Carrigg and Robert Calaz (up 7 slots), Michael Prosecky (up 6), and Sean Sullivan (up 5). The biggest fallers who remained on the list were Victor Juarez (down 7), Jaden Hill (down 6), and Aaron Schunk (down 4).

Breaking the list down by position, there are 15 pitchers (most of which are nominally starters with a few potentially on their way to a relief role; 11 are righties, four are southpaws, and just two are in the top ten), 2-4 corner infielders, 5-8 outfielders, 4-5 middle infielders, and 1-3 catchers — there’s some positional flexibility in there of course.

I’ll have more on the overall system in my concluding post tomorrow!