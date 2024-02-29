Spring Training is officially underway and the Colorado Rockies are off to a fine start, posting a respectable 4-3 record through the first seven games of the Cactus League season. Wins and losses are largely irrelevant in the pre-season, so take that figure with a grain of salt. However, the beginning of camp is a good time to get a look at prospects and future big-leaguers before they arrive at the main stage.

This spring has been no different as many are getting their first looks at prominent prospects in the system. The majority of those names are on the position player side, however there have been some pitchers appearing that are worth keeping an eye on as well.

With that in mind, let’s look at three questions for the 2024 surrounding the Rockies’ pitching prospect core.

Can Jaden Hill ascend to the majors?

Arguably no pitcher has caught more attention than flamethrowing righty Jaden Hill. The second-round selection out of Louisiana State University in 2021 has long been lauded for his big-time arsenal, however the results have not come in his first two professional seasons.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery in his final year in LSU, Hill slipped in the pre-draft rankings from a possible lottery selection to Colorado’s grasp after the first round. However, that also meant a delayed start to his minor league career while rehabbing.

The Rockies stuck with a starting pitcher-path once Hill returned, though, starting Jaden on the hill (pun intended) for 10 games in 2022 and another 16 in 2023 at High-A Spokane. Over those 26 games, Hill showed flashes of brilliance but was largely unable to pitch deep into games and avoid damage – sporting a 7.63 ERA and 72 hits 61 ⅓ IP.

Still, Hill’s potential was evident enough for management to send him to the Arizona Fall League in 2023, throwing him exclusively as a reliever. That philosophy has carried in the new season, where Hill is turning heads early in camp with high-octane stuff.

Jaden Hill is your new favorite reliever pic.twitter.com/PFjjXP7jUQ — Rocky Mountain Rooftop (@RockyMtnRooftop) February 26, 2024

There is still plenty of minor league seasoning needed for Hill to justify consideration for a spot on the MLB roster. However, there’s undeniably a big-league-capable arm there. If he can stay healthy and put together a productive season out of the bullpen at the upper levels, that path could end in Coors Field by season’s end.

Which starters can emerge as MLB-ready in 2024?

Perpetually, the Rockies are thin in MLB starting rotation reinforcements. Currently, Ty Blach, Noah Davis, Ryan Feltner, Dakota Hudson and Peter Lambert are all in consideration for the final two spots of the five-man rotation. Those that do not break camp in the rotation will likely be the depth either out of the bullpen or in the minors.

But if last year taught management anything, it should be that pitching injuries are inevitable. Sure, Germán Márquez and Antonio Senzatela could return from their TJ rehabs and provide reinforcement – but that is a long shot and in the second-half at best.

So the Rockies will need more to rise up through a farm system that is suffering through injuries itself. 2022 first-round selection Gabriel Hughes figured to be a prominent name in that discussion, however he was one of the casualties last season and is rehabbing as well.

So who does that leave? Well, Ryan Rolison’s name has long been waiting in the wings. However his health has been a recurring issue so it needs to be seen to be believed. That leaves a few potential candidates, namely lefties Carson Palmquist and Joe Rock along with righties Jeff Criswell and Karl Kauffmann.

Kauffmann got a cup of coffee last year but looked very overmatched while Criswell spent his first season in the organization at Triple-A Albuquerque. Palmquist and Rock each finished last year at Double-A Hartford and could presumably join the Isotopes in 2024.

If the Rockies create more options at the MLB level this season, that could go a long way in improving their fortunes on the mound.

Which Chase Dollander will we get?

It’s unrealistic to expect Chase Dollander to be a big leaguer anytime soon. Despite his SEC pedigree, Dollander’s 2023 performance shows there is plenty of work to be done to get him competitive against higher levels of competition.

But he wasn’t a top-10 selection in 2023 for no reason. His 2022 campaign at Tennessee University was phenomenal – landing his SEC Pitcher of the Year honors. But that step-back in the following year was a big one, so large that it dropped him out of the top-three and into Colorado’s lap at ninth.

After rightfully shutting down Dollander for the rest of the season, Colorado’s path to developing a future ace will begin in 2024. The ability and potential is all there for Dollander to be a high-end MLB starter, but the gap in scouting stock has changed dramatically in a short period of time.

How close the Rockies are able to get to Dollander’s 2022 form will make a significant difference in how positively the club’s outlook is viewed on the pitching side.

★ ★ ★

Okay, But Seriously, What if the Rockies Made the Playoffs? | FanGraphs

Michael Baumann dives into the highest forms of unlikely to see what team performance would be needed for the Rockies to put up enough wins to make the playoffs.

Rockies claim Sam Hilliard off waivers | Purple Row

The Rockies brought back a familiar face to compete with Bradley Zimmer and others for a bench OF spot.

★ ★ ★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!