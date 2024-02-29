Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 8 thread: Dakota Hudson vs Drew Smyly

The Colorado Rockies are letting the kids play today against the Chicago Cubs. They’re also getting their first preview of offseason signee Dakota Hudson, who will take the mound against Cubs lefty Drew Smyly.
First Pitch: 1:05 PM MDT
TV: MLB.tv (Cubs feed, Free Game of the Day)
Radio: None (sorry)
Lineups:
#Rockies lineup today vs. #Cubs pic.twitter.com/LvGXA3cgve— Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) February 29, 2024
Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup at @SloanParkMesa!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 29, 2024
Tune in: https://t.co/Gs2hZXyTjH pic.twitter.com/G9QjWTJ9O9
