 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 8 thread: Dakota Hudson vs Drew Smyly

The Rockies head to Mesa to take on the Cubs!

By Samantha Bradfield
/ new

The Colorado Rockies are letting the kids play today against the Chicago Cubs. They’re also getting their first preview of offseason signee Dakota Hudson, who will take the mound against Cubs lefty Drew Smyly.

First Pitch: 1:05 PM MDT

TV: MLB.tv (Cubs feed, Free Game of the Day)

Radio: None (sorry)

Lineups:

More From Purple Row

Loading comments...