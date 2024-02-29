Rockies Reacts Survey Results: Sean Bouchard is the favorite to start in right field

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Colorado Rockies fans and fans across the country.

We asked, and you answered!

To kick off the 2024 season, we asked you to grade the Rockies’ offseason and who you think will be the Opening Day right fielder. After a quick survey and rousing community discussion, Rockies fans believe that Sean Bouchard will take that spot.

Charlie Blackmon took a distant second, and Kris Bryant took third.

Bouchard made his MLB debut on June 19, 2022 and hit .297/.454/.500 in 27 games during his rookie campaign. He was poised to build on that in 2023, but suffered a ruptured biceps in spring training and didn’t see MLB action until September. In 21 games, he went .316/.372/.684. So far in 2024, he’s gone .200/.429/.400 in three games, but there’s a lot of spring left.

Coming off a 103-loss season in 2023 — the team’s first 100+ loss season in franchise history — Rockies fans hoped that the club might be a little more active during the offseason to bolster their decimated rotation (especially with the departures of Chase Anderson and Chris Flexen, among others) and fill some other holes. However, they didn’t do much at all.

That said, grades for the quiet offseason were mixed (though none were particularly optimistic).

The vast majority of fans (83%) gave the Rockies a C or lower, which means they met expectations at best. Only 17% of fans thought the Rockies exceeded expectations, at least a little bit.

What are your thoughts on these results? Do you agree with them? Sound off below!

