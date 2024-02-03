Colorado Rockies Weekend Discussion Thread: February 3-4, 2024

Todd Helton was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame nearly two weeks ago, and just last week was RockiesFest — the unofficial kickoff to the 2024 season. There were lots of panels, a garage sale, and even an appearance by the Toddfather himself. Now that the dust has settled, it’s time to look ahead to spring training. Pitchers and catchers report in 12 days, after all! Just yesterday, the Rockies announced their non-roster invitees. Exciting times are afoot!

What were some of your favorite moments from the RockiesFest? Will you be attending spring training? What excites you most for the upcoming 2024 season?

★★★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!