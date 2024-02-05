Affected by Altitude: Where’s our invitations?

For more information on the future of podcasts here at Purple Row, please click here!

This week, Evan and Skyler discuss the announced non-roster invites for the rapidly approaching spring training! Who have the Colorado Rockies brought to camp that are not currently on the 40-man roster? Who are the snubs, and who are we most looking forward to seeing? We also build a starting lineup using the non-roster invitees! Meanwhile, the Rockies have announced their organizational and minor league coaching staffs and Nolan Jones is being pegged as a potential breakout star in 2024. Most importantly, can you guess where Evan had to edit out roughly five minutes of audio because of cat-related technical difficulties!?

This episode was recorded on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.