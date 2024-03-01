The state of the Colorado Rockies farm system, February 2024

In the process of writing about every player who received votes in our biannual Purple Row Prospects (PuRPs) list — this edition it was 57 players across 23 ballots — I learned a bit about trends and system strengths and weaknesses. So for anyone who missed a few write-ups or even who has a more casual relationship with the farm system, I wanted to synthesize some of those thoughts into a bigger picture than any individual prospect. With Colorado’s penchant for building their big-league roster from within, the players on this list are likely going to play a big role in the next five to seven Colorado Rockies teams.

Here are the big picture items I took away after my review of Colorado’s top prospects as spring training 2024 begins:

A Wave of prospects are coming in 2024

As I looked at the top ten PuRPs especially, I saw a number of potential impact players that will play in Double-A or higher in 2024, with several of them in the mix to provide big league value. In all, 23 of the 30 PuRPs project be in the upper minors or MLB in 2024. Here’s how I characterize those upper-minors PuRPs:

A long-term starter at second or short in Adael Amador (No. 1 PuRP), who will probably begin in Double-A but could climb the ladder quickly.

A starter with high-end stuff who could be in Double-A less than a year after he was drafted in Chase Dollander (2), plus another fast-moving 2023-drafted pitcher in deceptive lefty Sean Sullivan (12)

Five outfielders (or outfield candidates) are among the top eight PuRPs and should all be in Double-A or higher in 2024: Zac Veen (3), Yanquiel Fernandez (4), Sterlin Thompson (5), Jordan Beck (6), and Benny Montgomery (8). Thompson might find his defensive home on the dirt, but all five players will be in the outfield mix as soon as next season for the Rockies. I would say that the first four on that list especially seem like solid big leaguers.

Starting pitcher depth in Joe Rock (15), Carson Palmquist (18), Mason Albright (20), Anthony Molina (27), and Victor Juarez (30).

An absolute masher with defensive utility (catcher/first base/corner outfield) in Hunter Goodman (16) who seems likely to break camp with the team this year.

A third baseman with an exciting hit tool in Warming Bernabel (17), plus a sure-handed former high draft pick third baseman at Triple-A in Aaron Schunk (29).

A potential mid-rotation starter in Joe Rock (12), with Chris McMahon (28) and Case Williams (30) providing rotation depth.

A couple of up-the-middle defenders with some offensive upside in Julio Carreras (22) and Ryan Ritter (25).

Two late-inning relievers in Jaden Hill (19) and Victor Vodnik (26). Who knows, Hill could even contribute to the rotation.

They aren’t PuRPs, but several rookie-eligible pitchers who received votes in our PuRPs poll could play a role for the Rockies in 2024, including Noah Davis (HM), Evan Justice (HM), Case Williams (HM), Jeff Criswell, Angel Chivilli, Juan Mejia, Ryan Rolison, and Riley Pint.

In particular there’s going to be a LOT of competition for the corner spots in 2024:

First Base — Kris Bryant will likely be the primary starter, but Elehuris Montero, Goodman, Michael Toglia, Sean Bouchard, and even Grant Lavigne could be in the mix for playing time.

Third Base — Ryan McMahon is Plan A, but Montero (if he ever gets out of the doghouse), Schunk, Thompson, and Bernabel are all solid options fighting for scraps behind him.

Corner Outfield — Nolan Jones is locked in and Bouchard will probably get first crack at a spot, but there’s a long list behind them of candidates, including Charlie Blackmon, Bradley Zimmer, Sam Hilliard, Goodman, Toglia, Beck, Veen, Thompson, and Fernandez. All of those depth players (even Zimmer) either are or were at one point a highly regarded prospect.

Many of the above players are already on the 40-man roster and I think all of them have a chance to be by the time this summer is done.

It’s true that 2023 was not a fun one for Rockies fans, but in 2024 we could truly see a strong core of young players emerge for Colorado — perhaps a first glimpse of the next Rockies playoff squad.

Rockies prioritized pitching in the draft and at the trade deadline

The old saw about never having too much pitching at Coors Field applies here, as does the fact that nearly all of Colorado’s top ranked prospects are position players. Eight of the top ten PuRPs are position players and the two that aren’t were the top picks of Colorado’s last two draft classes (Chase Dollander and Gabriel Hughes). It’s clear where this system’s strengths lie, and the Rockies used a rare period acting as clear sellers to bolster their pitching prospect roster at the 2023 trade deadline as well as in the draft.

Since the start of the 2023 season, the Rockies traded for Albright (20), Jake Madden (24), and Vodnik (26) as well as several other pitching prospects. In the draft, the Rockies clearly prioritized run prevention as well, as 14 of their 21 selections were pitchers and 81% of Colorado’s bonus money went to those players. That included six of their top eight picks, with Dollander (4), Sullivan (12), and Jack Mahoney (28) at the head of the class.

It must be said that one reason such a bolstering of the pitching ranks was necessary is that the Rockies were absolutely rocked by injuries to their top pitchers in 2023. That was true at the big league level (Tommy John surgeries for Germán Márquez and Antonio Senzatela) and among PuRPs (Tommy John surgeries for Hughes (10), Jordy Vargas (14), and Jackson Cox (21)). Other key arms who should have been rotation options like former PuRPs Ryan Rolison and Sam Weatherly were similarly unavailable to pitch this year.

17 different pitchers started at least one game for the Rockies in 2023 due to injuries and ineffectiveness, so a fresh infusion of talent is necessary and appreciated. It’s a big reason why there are still 15 pitcher PuRPs on this edition of the list despite all the injuries — they’re just a lot more prevalent on the back half of the list than the front.

A backwards step for the farm system

The last time they were evaluated, Colorado’s farm system was ranked 12th by the Athletic (pre-season 2023), 17th by FanGraphs (mid-season), 18th by MLB.com (mid-season), and 18th by ESPN.com (mid-season). In other words, a consensus that the Rockies were around average.

Some of these outlets have put out their pre-season rankings and the Rockies have mostly taken a step back. Keith Law of the Athletic dropped the Rockies to 24th earlier this month, last in the division:

Tough times in Rockieland, although developing players in their system is a challenge due to several extreme hitters’ environments among their affiliates. They’ve had a few hitters fail to progress as hoped, particularly in terms of their approaches at the plate, along with Warming Bernabel, a top 100 guy last year who may still have been dealing with the aftermath of a concussion in his 2023 season. They also had maybe the worst day any farm director had last year when they announced all at once that three of their top pitching prospects had to undergo Tommy John surgery.

Kiley McDaniel of ESPN and Eric Longenhagen of FanGraphs both assign monetary value to the minor league system based on prospects with a Future Value grade of 35+ (interesting organizational player) or higher. Using that method, McDaniel estimated Colorado’s system was worth $192 million mid-season 2023 and is worth only $161 million now, 22nd overall and last in the division:

The Rockies have been hard to pin down of late in terms of big picture strategy, and they had five notable pitchers (three prospects, two pitchers in the big league rotation) go down with Tommy John surgery last season, but they’ve been doing a pretty good job of developing position players. Adael Amador, Yanquiel Fernandez, Sterlin Thompson, Dyan Jorge and Robert Calaz were clear arrow-up prospects while Cole Carrigg from the 2023 draft class is intriguing and former high picks Drew Romo and Jordan Beck at least held serve last season. I don’t see a path to contending soon, particularly in the NL West, but these players could make up a solid big league core starting in 2025.

Longenhagen’s evaluation has the Rockies at $162 million of value (as of mid-season), 16th in the league (fourth in the division), down from $184 million earlier in the year.

For good measure, Baseball Prospectus ranked the Rockies 22nd in January (again last in the division):

Strengths: IFA bats, catcher defense Weaknesses: You can’t solely blame the injuries or home parks for the recurring lack of pitching prospects The Rockies system always seems to be improving, but never quite reaches “good.” They had a spate of Tommy John surgeries among their pitching prospect class this year, which doesn’t help.

While these rankings aren’t the end-all, be-all of prospect evaluation, they take a principled and organized view of the entire minor leagues and I trust their judgment more than my biases.

So let’s assume these rankings are at least directionally accurate. Why have the Rockies lost value since pre or mid-season? The reasons are generally obvious but are worth stating:

The Tommy John surgeries to Hughes (10), Vargas (14), and Cox (21) were a real anchor. Vargas might have been on some top 100 lists and Hughes in particular could have been the type of future starter that props a system up. An injury-plagued season from pre-season top 100 prospect Veen (3) and poor performances from other top 100-ish players like Romo (7) and Bernabel (17) have mostly moved them back a FV grade or two. Amador (1) got hurt so his breakout was truncated, while Fernandez (4) hit a wall in Double-A. Players with potential to jump into that top 100 conversation like Montgomery (8) and Hill (19) didn’t take that step forward. The Rockies graduated a top-50 overall prospect in Ezequiel Tovar, the type of prospect that tends to be assigned a high monetary value in these rankings. Michael Toglia and Brenton Doyle are also graduated players that fell off these lists, and so too are some players like Nolan Jones and Connor Seabold who weren’t eligible for PuRPs consideration pre-season but were included anyways. The counter to the first three sections is that Amador (1), Fernandez (3), Beck (5), Thompson (7), and Dyan Jorge (9) did take that step forward as prospects into top 100 contention. Dollander (2) represents a higher-ceiling player than anyone the Rockies picked since maybe Veen in 2020, while Sullivan (12) and Cole Carrigg (11) are strong college performers who (especially Carrigg) have impressed as professionals so far. Additionally, lower-minors pitchers like Palmquist (18) and Michael Prosecky (23) look like mid-rotation arms to watch. The net effect of the above four sections is that the MLB-impact depth of the system took a slight hit. In the mid-season list, I had 35 players graded out as 40 FV (MLB part-time player) or better. That’s down to 28 such players now.

Colorado’s Latin America program shines

Eight PuRPs were acquired as international free agents from Latin America, including three players in the top ten and some of the system’s biggest risers since this time last year. That group includes:

An up-the-middle player with All-Star potential in Amador (1)

A corner outfielder with thunder in his hands and a cannon of an arm in Fernandez (4)

A tooled-up shortstop who got a $2.8 million bonus in Jorge (9)

Another big-bopper corner outfielder in the DSL who is already getting some top-100 buzz from FanGraphs in Calaz (13)

A pitcher who was on the fringe of top 100 lists until his injury in Vargas (14)

A third baseman with excellent bat-to-ball skills (who admittedly stumbled in 2023) in Bernabel (17)

A MLB-quality utility infielder with strong defense in Carreras (22)

A 20-year-old pitcher with an advanced feel in High-A already in Juarez (30)

★ ★ ★

As I do each PuRPs cycle, I’m going to look at the current system and project which players could be on the 40-man roster in the lead-up to the Rule 5 draft this off-season. The upcoming Rule 5 Draft will see players who were signed either in 2020 (if they were 18 or younger at signing) or 2021 (signed at 19+ years old) become eligible for the first time. Both of those classes of players were impacted by the lost minor league season in 2020, meaning that these players will have had fewer opportunities to prove their readiness for a 40-man roster spot than usual.

When I did this exercise last August, I listed 44 players who were under contract, on the 60-day IL, had a likely team option, or were prospects that were very likely to be added before Rule 5. Today, the entire top 30 from that list but just one out the bottom 14 are still on the 40-man or 60-day IL, though not all of them are in as secure a position as they were six months ago. With that in mind, let’s take stock of the 40-man roster moves which could occur before the 2024 Rule 5 draft.

The Near Future: 40-man roster after 2024

Here’s how I would characterize each spot on the 40-man roster as it will exist after the 2024 season (assuming all free agents leave the organization), the next time the Rockies will need to make mass additions to protect prospects from the Rule 5 draft:

Sure things (current)

These players are on the current 40-man roster, have already seen major-league action, and will still be on the roster after the 2024 season barring trades (which is a condition that applies to every category). Players with multi-year guaranteed deals are generally ranked higher than arbitration-eligible and pre-arb players:

Kris Bryant Ryan McMahon Kyle Freeland Germán Márquez Antonio Senzatela Ezequiel Tovar Nolan Jones Brendan Rodgers

Likely (current)

These players have major-league experience, are currently on the 40-man, and will likely be on the post-2024 40-man roster — but under-performance could cause them to lose their spot to a DFA or non-tender. I also consider players with a likely to be picked up player or club option in this category. Presented roughly in my order of confidence:

9. Brenton Doyle

10. Austin Gomber

11. Cal Quantrill

12. Dakota Hudson

13. Tyler Kinley

14. Justin Lawrence

15. Jake Bird

16. Ryan Feltner

17. Lucas Gilbreath

18. Sean Bouchard

19. Hunter Goodman

Likely (future)

These players haven’t yet seen MLB action but are in good shape to have a 40-man roster spot after 2024 (several of them already do). Players who don’t need to be Rule 5 protected after the season (most notably Beck and Thompson) aren’t listed, though a couple of them could also force their way onto the roster. Again, presented in order of confidence:

20. Adael Amador

21. Yanquiel Fernandez

22. Drew Romo

23. Zac Veen

24. Julio Carreras

25. Warming Bernabel

Under contract but at risk

These players are on the 40-man now but are serious candidates for a DFA or non-tender during or after the 2023 season (I also consider players with a possible player or club option in this category as well as those signed as minor league free agents who won’t have the service time for major league free agency) — presented from most safe to least:

26. Angel Chivilli

27. Juan Mejia

28. Peter Lambert

29. Noah Davis

30. Gavin Hollowell

31. Evan Justice

32. Victor Vodnik

33. Michael Toglia

34. Elehuris Montero

35. Anthony Molina

36. Jalin Beeks (if he doesn’t get a full MLB season, the Rockies control him in 2025)

37. Riley Pint

38. Nick Mears

I wouldn’t be surprised if any of the above players were not in the organization after 2024, but in particular anyone below Justice should consider their 40-man roster slot vulnerable. That gets us to 38 players (including two new prospects).

Remember though that the Rockies will probably carry a couple players currently on minor league deals on the big league roster and/or re-sign some of the pending free agents they will have, which also will take up spots (at the expense of some of the more vulnerable players above).

Here’s how I would rank other players (among those with no non-IL MLB service time) in terms of getting a 40-man spot after 2024:

Jaden Hill Joe Rock Case Williams Dugan Darnell Victor Juarez Jeff Criswell Chris McMahon Ryan Rolison McCade Brown Sam Weatherly Aaron Schunk Willie MacIver PJ Poulin Grant Lavigne Alberto Pacheco Juan Guerrero Hunter Stovall Jack Blomgren Brayan Castillo Bladimir Restituyo

I would say the top two in particular have a good chance to be protected, and I suspect two or three of the next eight or nine players will be selected but I don’t know which. I listed 20 players here and still somebody from off this list could make a surprise appearance, as I think the bottom 10 or so slots on the 40-man are quite fluid. With the 40-man roster, change is always the expectation.

★ ★ ★

Hopefully that summary of the system and the 40-man roster was helpful, I’d love to read your own projections and opinions in the comments. Until next time!