Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 9 thread: Bryan Woo vs. Kyle Freeland

Today, the Colorado Rockies (5-3) welcome the Seattle Mariners (1-4) to Salt River Fields.
Bryan Woo will take the mound for the Mariners while Kyle Freeland will start for the Colorado Rockies. And Old Friend Sam Hilliard is back in purple pinstripes.
First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT
TV: Rockies.tv
Radio: MLB.com
Lineups
For the visiting Mariners:
Bryan Woo makes his spring debut as we kick off the weekend vs. the Rockies. #TridentsUp pic.twitter.com/FFDTDxP026— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 1, 2024
And the home Rockies:
Freeland kicking off the month of March— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) March 1, 2024
