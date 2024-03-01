 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 9 thread: Bryan Woo vs. Kyle Freeland

Freeland makes his spring training debut.

By Renee Dechert
2024 Colorado Rockies Spring Training Photo by Kyle Cooper/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images

Today, the Colorado Rockies (5-3) welcome the Seattle Mariners (1-4) to Salt River Fields.

Bryan Woo will take the mound for the Mariners while Kyle Freeland will start for the Colorado Rockies. And Old Friend Sam Hilliard is back in purple pinstripes.

First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT

TV: Rockies.tv

Radio: MLB.com

Lineups

For the visiting Mariners:

And the home Rockies:

