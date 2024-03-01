At first, it seemed like an anomaly.

Sixteen strikeouts in one game? The Colorado Rockies? Not the batters striking out 16 times, but the Rockies pitchers striking out 16 opposing players?

With Carson Palmquist leading the way with four strikeouts in two innings, the Rockies started spring training off with a bang.

It seemed too good to be true and definitely too good to sustain.

Turns out, that’s not the case. Through eight games in spring training, the Rockies pitchers have combined for 73 strikeouts, which ranks third in Major League Baseball behind 74 from the second-place Braves and the league-best 80 from the Dodgers.

It’s important to acknowledge two disclaimers. First, the Rockies are one of only four teams who have played eight games. It’s obviously easier to strike out more batters when you have more chances. Still, the Rockies are averaging 9.39 strikeouts per nine.

Second, it’s spring training. What happens in spring training could stay in Arizona or completely change when the regular season begins.

That’s what happened last year when the Rockies finished No. 5 in spring training last year with 312 strikeouts. Then the regular season came and the Rockies finished dead last in MLB with 1,129 strikeouts for 7.2 strikeouts per nine.

The Rockies haven’t finished above No. 25 in strikeouts in the league since 2018 when they combined for the 13th most strikeouts in MLB. That’s the year Germán Márquez set the single-season strikeout record for the Rockies with 230. He was joined by four other three-digit strikeout pitchers as Jon Gray had 183, Freeland posted 173, Tyler Anderson fanned 164, and reliever Adam Ottavino struck out 112.

Márquez only threw 17 innings last year before his season-ending injury that required Tommy John surgery. He still managed 20 strikeouts. He also threw a team-high 20 strikeouts in spring training in 2023, which helped the Rockies finish so high in the strikeout standings. Rounding out the top five in aiding Marquez’s strikeout efforts were Connor Seabold (14), Justin Lawrence (13), Matt Koch (12), and Nick Mears (12).

Without Márquez (and with Seabold now playing in Korea), the Rockies are still managing to send a good number of batters down swinging or looking. The Rockies haven’t come close to the 16 mark they hit in game one, but they have posted double-digit strikeouts four times.

So far, 33-year-old RHP Matt Koch leads the way with six strikeouts in three innings. His first outing against Arizona on Feb. 23 resulted in three strikeouts, all on his cutter. Koch posted 12 strikeouts in 10 innings last spring training and then had 29 strikeouts in 37 innings in the regular season. If Koch can keep this up, he could earn a spot in the Rockies bullpen.

But the big difference between this year and 2023 is two new Rockies: Carson Palmquist (No. 18 PuRP) and Anthony Molina (No. 27 PuRP).

In 15 starts with High-A Spokane and four with Double-A Hartford in 2023, Palmquist combined for 134 strikeouts, equating to 13.06 strikeouts per nine innings and a .650 strikeout rate. With a solid arsenal with a fastball in the low 90s, a decent changeup, and a knock-out sweeper, the 23-year-old lefty represents a brighter strikeout future in Colorado. This is huge, especially since he’s a starter. Palmquist could make his MLB debut this year, but it also might be good to give him some more time in Hartford and at least a taste of Triple-A Albuquerque first.

The Rockies picked up Molina from Tampa Bay in the Rule 5 Draft in December. In 3 2/3 innings, he’s struck out five batters, including three Cubs on Thursday in two innings of work. The 22-year-old righty has a solid changeup and a fastball that’s increasing in velocity.

Molina has pitched 55 2/3 innings over 13 games at the Triple-A level, but he has to stay on the 26-man roster this season or he goes back to the Rays. Since he can pitch in long relief or start, he could fill a much-needed void as long as he’s able to improve his command.

Only time will tell if the Rockies can start striking out more opponents, but at least it could start trending in a better direction. In 2021, the Rockies had five starters with triple-digit strikeouts: Márquez had 176, Gray had 157, Gomber had 113, and Freeland and Antonio Senzatela each posted 105. In 2022, three pitchers passed 100 strikeouts: Márquez (150), Freeland (131) and Chad Kuhl (110).

Last season, the Rockies had zero pitchers in the triple-digit strikeout club. Freeland led the team with 94 and the Rockies struck out 7.2 per nine. Colorado has to bring that number up in 2024. Without Márquez, it’s a serious challenge, but there just might be some new arms capable of digging the Rockies out of the last-place spot for strikeouts.

