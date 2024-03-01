Brittany Haby, Colorado Rockies manager of baseball research, leaves the organization

This morning, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reported that Brittany Haby, the Colorado Rockies manager of baseball research, has left the organization.

The Rockies declined to comment further other than confirming that the decision was a “mutual” one and that the organization did not comment on personnel issues.

Haby has been with the Rockies since 2018 when she joined the team as part of the Diversity Fellowship Program sponsored by Major League Baseball. In August 2021, she was promoted to manager of baseball research.

As Thomas Harding reported in March 2023, Haby’s duties were significant:

She has leaned into the Rockies’ biggest priority — unlocking mysteries of playing at Coors Field, which sits just under a mile above sea level, more than 4,000 or so feet higher than the next highest parks, in Atlanta and Phoenix. It affects pitches out of the hand, balls off the bat, hydration of muscles, sleep and more. Haby headed a pitching strategy study that many starting pitchers liked. Execution, let’s say, is a work in progress. But Haby knows that no one is going to make a bunch of calculations, hit “send” and declare Coors conquered.

She stressed that communication was a key component of her job.

Moreover, in addition to her R&D skills, Haby was one of the few survivors in the Rockies’ tumultuous R&D department, which has seen significant turnover. In addition to staying through the “analytics and laundry” period of 2020, when she was the only member of the R&D department, Haby also saw Scott Van Lenten’s brief tenure in 2022.

In leaving, she will take significant institutional memory with her.

At RockiesFest last month, Brian Jones, director of research and development, told fans the Rockies then had a analytics staff of 12.

On the research and development side. we have now 12, including me. We have five on our development side, two data engineers, two web developers, and our manager of baseball systems. On the research side, we have Brittany Haby, who is the manager of baseball research, and we have two R&D analysts, Chris Bonk, a pitching analyst, and we have a player development analyst. We just started a new diversity fellowship program through the MLB where we have someone helping us out through that program that works with baseball ops as well. But I also work with Jimmy Hartley in video, Joe and Al Gilbert in scouting. So we have a total R&D group of, I would say, 12.

With Haby’s absence, an already small staff grows smaller yet at a time when the team is gearing up for the coming season.

The change also happens when the Rockies are beginning to implement their new pitching lab at Salt River Fields.

★ ★ ★

Purple Row will continue updating this story.